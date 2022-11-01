The TV ads in the race for R.I.’s 2nd Congressional District

It’s the race everyone in Rhode Island is buzzing about, and politicos around the country are keeping their eyes on.
Republican Allan Fung and Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner have been trading barbs for most of 2022 as they seek to succeed US Representative James Langevin in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District.
If you watch TV, it has been difficult to avoid all the commercials in this race. If you don’t watch TV, you deserve a medal.
Here’s a roundup of the ads directly from Magaziner and Fung in this race. Both campaigns also have plenty of third-party surrogates running ads on their behalf, but we’re focusing specifically on those from the candidates.
Yesterday, we linked to the ads in the governor’s race.
Click on the images below to watch the ads.
Magaziner: “For the people”
Fung: “Working together”
Magaziner: “First”
Fung: “Ask the people”
Magaziner: “Needed”
Fung: “Not awful”
Magaziner: “Serve”
Fung: “America’s comeback”
Magaziner: “Will of the people”
