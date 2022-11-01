The TV ads in the race for R.I.’s 2nd Congressional District

It’s the race everyone in Rhode Island is buzzing about, and politicos around the country are keeping their eyes on.

Republican Allan Fung and Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner have been trading barbs for most of 2022 as they seek to succeed US Representative James Langevin in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District.

If you watch TV, it has been difficult to avoid all the commercials in this race. If you don’t watch TV, you deserve a medal.