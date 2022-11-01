Two injured in three car crash in Franklin

Two people were were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Emergency personnel responded to the area of West Central and Union streets at approximately 3:23 p.m., according to Sergeant Connor Crosman.
The two people injured were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known early evening.
The crash briefly closed the intersection, police said. It was reopened by 5 p.m.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
