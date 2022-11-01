fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two injured in three car crash in Franklin

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated November 1, 2022, 55 minutes ago

Two people were were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of West Central and Union streets at approximately 3:23 p.m., according to Sergeant Connor Crosman.

The two people injured were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known early evening.

The crash briefly closed the intersection, police said. It was reopened by 5 p.m.


This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.


