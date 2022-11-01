Two local nonprofits bolstered by American Rescue Plan money

Drawing from funds it is receiving from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, the city of Malden awarded a grant of $50,000 to the Chinese Cultural Connection and one of $25,000 to the Food Drive.

Both awards were recommended by the city’s ARPA Subcommittee on Non-Profit Support and approved by Mayor Gary Christenson.

The Chinese Cultural Connection works to promote intercultural harmony in the city through its programs and resources. The grant will help the group meet a large increase in demand for its services that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.