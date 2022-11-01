Roberts extends freeze on House’s attempt to obtain Trump’s tax returns

Roberts oversees appeals that come out of the District of Columbia circuit court. In a terse order, he gave lawyers for the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been seeking the returns since 2019, a deadline of Nov. 10 to file a response to Trump’s latest move. The setting of a deadline is an indication that the full Supreme Court will rule on the matter.

Lawyers for Trump had asked the Supreme Court on Monday to freeze matters while they prepared a formal appeal of a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which held that the House Ways and Means Committee had a right to see his returns.

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order Tuesday to temporarily bar the Treasury Department from giving former president Trump’s tax returns to a House committee, the latest move in a long-running dispute over whether Congress can gain access to them.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Democrats who run the committee are running out of time to obtain Trump’s tax returns. If Republicans retake control of the House in the midterm elections next week, as polls indicate is likely, they are almost certain to drop the request when the new Congress is seated in January. Trump has pursued a strategy of using the slow pace of litigation to run out the clock on oversight efforts, which he has done since he was president.

Advertisement

The decision in effect extended an order by a Trump-appointed US District Court judge, Trevor N. McFadden, which had blocked the Treasury Department from providing the tax returns to Congress while the circuit court considered the case.

McFadden had ruled — and the District of Columbia circuit court agreed — that the law gives the Ways and Means Committee the right to gain access to the returns. But the judge first sat on the case for nearly 2½ years before making his ruling, and the additional delay increases the chances the House committee will run out of time to obtain them.

Advertisement

The case traces to the 2016 election, when Trump broke with modern precedent for presidential candidates — and, later, for sitting presidents — by refusing to make his returns public. After Democrats took over the House in 2019, they began trying to investigate his hidden finances.

Representative Richard Neal, Democrat of Springfield and the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, requested Trump’s tax returns, citing a federal law that gives his panel the authority to see any taxpayer’s documents. But the Trump administration refused to let the Treasury Department turn over the records.

In July 2019, the House filed a lawsuit seeking to enforce its request. But McFadden delayed making any ruling, and that session of Congress expired. In 2021, Neal issued a renewed request for Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020, saying the committee was studying a program that audits presidents.

Under the Biden administration, the Justice Department also issued a memorandum saying the committee had a legal right to obtain the records. In December 2021, McFadden finally issued a decision, agreeing that the law says the committee has a legal right to obtain the records.

Trump appealed, and in August a panel on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld McFadden’s decision. Trump asked the full circuit court to rehear the case. It declined to do so last week, leading Trump to turn to the Supreme Court as he continued to slowly litigate the matter.

Advertisement

“The Ways and Means Committee maintains the law is on our side, and will file a timely response as requested,” Dylan Peachey, the communications director for the Democratic staff on the committee, said in a statement. She added that Neal, “looks forward to the Supreme Court’s expeditious consideration.”

Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case, too, went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.

Trump had most recently sought the justices’ intervention in a legal dispute stemming from the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. The court rejected that appeal.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.











