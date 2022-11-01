Supreme Court rules that Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia inquiry

“The lower courts assumed that the informal investigative fact-finding that Senator Graham assertedly engaged in constitutes legislative activity protected by the speech or debate clause” of the Constitution, the order said, “and they held that Senator Graham may not be questioned about such activities.”

The court’s order was a paragraph long and did not note any dissents. It said that the South Carolina Republican had been afforded substantial protections by lower courts, which had ruled that he did not have to testify on subjects related to his official duties.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena seeking testimony from Senator Lindsey Graham about his activities in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

But the Supreme Court’s order refused to stay rulings by lower courts that permitted questioning on other topics, and it noted that Graham remained free to object to questions that implicated his legislative activities.

“The lower courts also made clear that Senator Graham may return to the district court should disputes arise regarding the application of the speech or debate clause immunity to specific questions,” the order said. “Accordingly, a stay or injunction is not necessary to safeguard the senator’s speech or debate clause immunity.”

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., seeks to question Graham about calls he made to Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, about allegations of voting irregularities in November 2020. Graham’s lawyers said that he was reviewing election-related issues in his role as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lower courts had shielded Graham from some potential questions, saying that matters related to his legislative responsibilities were protected by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause. “For any speech or debate in either house,” the clause says of senators and representatives, “they shall not be questioned in any other place.”

But a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in Atlanta, ruled that Graham could be required to answer other questions from the grand jury.

The appeals court panel said it would not block questioning of Graham about “communications and coordination with the Trump campaign regarding its postelection efforts in Georgia, public statements regarding the 2020 election, and efforts to ‘cajole’ or ‘exhort’ Georgia election officials.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Man accused of Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband, and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.

David DePape was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.

In the court filing, prosecutors detailed the attack in stark terms as part of their bid to keep DePape behind bars. Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and woke up in a pool of his blood, the filing said.

DePape’s intent “could not have been clearer,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wrote in the filing. “He forced his way into the Pelosi home intending to take the person third in line to the presidency of the United States hostage and to seriously harm her. Thwarted by Speaker Pelosi’s absence, Defendant continued on his quest and would not be stopped, culminating on the near fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi.

”Without being questioned, DePape told officers and medics at the scene that he was sick of the “lies coming out of Washington D.C.,” the filing said. “ ‘I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life.’ ”

DePape allegedly said he had other targets, including a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians — and members of their families. The filing did not name any potential targets.

”This case demands detention,” Jenkins wrote. “Nothing less.”

Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant, whose shoulder was dislocated during his arrest, is scheduled to return to court Friday.

After the hearing, DePape’s public defender Adam Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous legal defense.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden quietly preparing for 2024 campaign

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have been meeting since September with senior advisers at the White House residence to prepare a potential 2024 reelection campaign, according to multiple people familiar with the planning.

The meetings of what advisers describe as a ‘’very small group’' come as the Democratic National Committee has been making plans to respond on Biden’s behalf to former president Donald Trump or other potential presidential contenders who could announce campaigns in the coming months. The national party is also drafting plans to reengage with grass-roots supporters from the 2020 campaign who are not involved in the Democratic midterm effort, the people said.

Biden, who would turn 86 before the end of a second term, has not yet made a final decision on another presidential campaign, his advisers say, but he has indicated publicly and privately that he intends to run barring an unforeseen event. He has also suggested that he will be more eager to run if Trump gets into the race — as the former president has repeatedly suggested he will.

Top White House advisers Anita Dunn, Mike Donilon, and Jen O’Malley Dillon, who played senior roles in Biden’s 2020 campaign, have been involved in the planning discussions with Biden, as has chief of staff Ron Klain.

WASHINGTON POST

Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s election as president was a wake-up call — not just for the political establishment, but also for the company synonymous with him, his wealth, and his fame, a top executive testified Tuesday.

Suddenly, with the boss heading to the White House in 2017, the Trump Organization found itself scrambling to scrub some pay practices and financial arrangements now at issue at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial in New York, senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney told jurors.

The Trump Organization changed its ways in 2017 or 2018 after bringing in a Washington lawyer to audit its tax practices following Trump’s election, McConney said in his second day on the witness stand before testing positive for COVID-19, a development that abruptly suspended the trial until Monday.

The company, which for years lavished perks on some top executives, now stands accused of helping them avoid income taxes on those extras, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. McConney told jurors he fudged company pay records to reduce longtime company finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s income tax bill.

After the audit, “I was instructed at certain points to do things differently,” McConney said.

The tax fraud case is the only criminal trial that has arisen from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump’s Republican foes campaign for Democrats

Republican opponents of former president Donald Trump are stepping up their efforts to thwart a comeback of his political movement next week, even if that means endorsing and campaigning for Democrats and independents in key states and House districts.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, arguably the most prominent Republican critic of Trump, plans to be in East Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday evening to campaign for an embattled Democrat, Representative Elissa Slotkin, perhaps the most bold of a series of moves by Trump’s opponents.

Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Cheney’s only Republican colleague on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, campaigned late last month in Salt Lake City for Evan McMullin, the independent candidate challenging Senator Mike Lee of Utah.

Cheney’s journey is one of the most remarkable metamorphoses of the Trump era. Once a stalwart partisan in the House, she has gone from heading the House Republican Conference to endorsing front-line Democrats in little less than a year and a half. In August, she lost her reelection primary to a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman.

A television commercial in Arizona that Cheney’s political action committee financed features Cheney imploring Republicans to vote against the party’s candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and the GOP candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, because they are a threat to the country’s democracy.

“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona, I absolutely would,” she says in the ad.

NEW YORK TIMES