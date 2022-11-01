Tom Brady speaks out about divorce from Gisele Bündchen: ‘It’s a very amicable situation’

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” said Brady. “I’m really focused on two things : taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

The couple first announced that they had finalized their divorce — ending their 13-year marriage — last Friday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray that “it’s a very amicable separation,” and dealing with personal challenges as a public figure is part of the job.

Tom Brady opened up about his divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen Monday, speaking out about it publicly for the first time during a segment on “Let’s Go,” his Sirius XM show with Jim Gray .

Rumors had been swirling around the couple’s split ever since the former New England Patriots star announced he was returning to football this past March, following a brief retirement. The gossip intensified after Brady, 45, was absent during the preseason.

Both Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Instagram last week, asking the public for privacy.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” Brady wrote. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady reiterated Monday that in addition to striving to win football games, his focus will be on being present in the lives of his three children. He shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, with Bündchen.

“You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” Brady told Gray. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

In her own announcement about the divorce, Bündchen 42, wrote on Instagram that her priority has “always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

People Magazine reported that they agreed on joint custody in their divorce settlement.

Over the course of his career, Brady said he’s dealt with a number of challenges both on and off the field — “and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people.”

“That is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV, and that is an authentic self that’s out there to compete with my teammates every day,” he said. “And you’re giving all you can to the team.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said everyone has their “unique challenges in life,” and that he wants to be able to “deal with them in the best possible way.”

“We’re all humans, and we do the best we [can] do,” Brady said. “I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children. And I always try to do things the right way as well.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.