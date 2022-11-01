fb-pixel Skip to main content

Up to 14 people are wounded in Chicago shooting

By Mike Ives New York Times,Updated November 1, 2022, 1 hour ago

As many as 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Monday night, the police said. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

The injuries ranged from critical to non-life-threatening, Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago police told reporters late Monday. One person was struck by a vehicle at the scene, he said.

Brown said the shooting had occurred at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street. He said a preliminary investigation showed that there had been one car but at least two shooters.

No suspect or motive had been identified, he added.

A CBS affiliate in Chicago reported that the shooting, on the city’s West Side, prompted authorities to call for at least 10 ambulances.

