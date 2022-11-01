Attack on Paul Pelosi is — let’s just say it — an attack on our democracy

Re “Intruder assaults Pelosi’s husband: Called out ‘Where is Nancy?’ during invasion; victim expected to be OK” (Page A1, Oct. 29): If it is not yet abundantly clear to everyone of voting age in this country that the Nov. 8 election is a deadly serious contest between the survival of our democracy and the ascension of a dictatorship, then it has become too late to educate and enlighten our populace on the importance of their vote and their participation in democracy. It has become too late to teach critical thinking in our schools. It has become too late to shut down the repetition of “alternative facts,” lies that become assumed truths to many people. And it is way too late for Trumpists, insurrection supporters, haters, and promoters of violence to be condemned by the Republicans and others with a platform who long ago lost any ownership of moral courage. Our country is on fire, but a drought of morality and decency may leave it in ashes.

Nancy F. Goldstein