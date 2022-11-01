The ‘civility’ party could use some humanity

Kennedy was viewed as an enemy, a Northern liberal who butted into white Mississippians’ business especially when he sent the National Guard to protect James Meredith when he became the first Black student admitted to the University of Mississippi . With his policies seen as a threat to segregation’s grip, the president’s assassination was not a cause for sorrow, but one of unbridled celebration.

On Nov. 22, 1963, a Mississippi schoolboy was sitting in class when the principal’s voice came over the PA system to announce that President John F. Kennedy was dead. What he remembered most vividly from that day were the cheers of his teacher and classmates.

For the first time in years I thought about that story shared with me by a newspaper editor who had been that Mississippi schoolboy. What brought it back are the ugly reactions by some Republicans to the vicious attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul.

Last Friday, a hammer-wielding far-right extremist broke into the couple’s San Francisco home looking for Nancy Pelosi. She was out of town, but her husband was left with serious injuries, including a skull fracture.

Hours later Virginia governor and fleece vest model Glenn Youngkin mentioned the assault. At a campaign event he told his audience, “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send [Pelosi] back to be with him in California.”

Not to be outdone, Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-adoring Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee, spoke at an event Monday about protecting children in school. Then she joked, “Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

As in Virginia, the crowd laughed and cheered because why let an attempted murder get in the way of a dig against someone with whom you disagree politically? And that doesn’t even cover the flood of nasty memes, lies, and disinformation Republicans are spreading as distractions from political violence again linked to hateful rhetoric perpetuated by Trump.

A few years ago Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then Trump’s White House press secretary, was politely asked to leave a Virginia restaurant — workers were upset about Trump’s inhumane policies against migrant children at the border. Republicans quickly decried what they saw as an erosion in civility while completely ignoring how Trump’s insults that targeted his critics whether they were Democrats, Republicans, or journalists incessantly coarsened politics and incited far worse.

After a shocking attack intended for Nancy Pelosi that has left her husband hospitalized after brain surgery, Republican calls for civility have been replaced by punch lines aimed at the House speaker.

Of course, most should have recognized that all the Republican pearl-clutching when Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant had nothing to do with civility. It was about false morality and shaming their critics into silence. It was about allowing Trump and his follwers to run roughshod over rules, norms, and basic human decency without any pushback or complaint. These are the seeds of fascism.

That was in 2018. Now beyond a few mercies, however performative, from a handful of Republicans about the assault on Paul Pelosi, the party of Trump has settled into its familiar pattern of ignoring or implicitly condoning violence directed against its perceived enemies. But what choice does it have? With the Pelosi attack suspect, it can’t condemn his election denialism because more than 300 Republicans on the ballot next week cling to the same false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

Advertisement

They won’t admit how their rhetoric steeped in “devil terms,” the vilification of Democrats as a godless threat to America, has been used to demonize Pelosi for years and has become a potential justification for violence. Two years ago, Republicans largely downplayed a deadly Trump-incited insurrection at the US Capitol that could have cost some of them their lives. I can’t recall a whole lot of civility as law enforcement officers were being battered with Blue Lives Matter flags. Yet again Republicans are choosing cruelty over compassion, mendacity over humanity.

In the early hours of a San Francisco morning last week, there was no intruder in the Pelosis’ home except the man who wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and break her kneecaps as a warning to all Democrats. But along with a hammer and zip ties, that suspect also carried the lies of a party convinced that the only thing that goes too far and should be stopped is democracy.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.