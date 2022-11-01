It’s the scrutiny of Fetterman that deserves a closer look

Re “GOP leader mocks speaking abilities of Fetterman, Biden” (Political Notebook, Oct. 28): Every 40 seconds, someone in America suffers a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (that represents nearly 800,000 people a year); about 3 million struggle with a persistent stammering condition, as reported by the Stuttering Foundation. Based on these statistics, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s cruel disparagement of President Biden and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman was literally impolitic: The number of those Americans who vote as independents may be unknown, but it is doubtful such remarks can have tilted them in the GOP’s favor.

I myself have cerebral palsy, worked in Washington for more than a decade, and left the GOP after Donald Trump’s mocking of journalist Serge Kovaleski’s disability, an insult that the party defended or downplayed. Apparently the Republicans have learned little about basic respect for disabled people and many others in the ensuing six years.

Price Grisham

Salem





Consider that Congress is already a club whose members are questionable

Is anyone else incredulous that John Fetterman’s ability to carry out his would-be mandate as a US senator from Pennsylvania is being questioned because of a stroke, which, as documented by his doctors and other neurologists, does not appear to affect his cognition?

Think about the number of people now in Congress whose ability to perform the duties of their office could be called severely compromised and who have not had a stroke? Need I name names?

Phyllis Greenspan

Medford