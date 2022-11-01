The unbearable whiteness of being

In response to Renée Graham’s recent column “Democracy is on the line. Don’t count on white women to save it,” Phyllis Bluhm writes that she is so disgusted with white racism that she chooses not to tick “white” when asked to self-identify (“Power, privilege, and being the ‘other,’ ” Letters, Oct. 30). The fact is, we white people are in the same soup, one that is overtly poisonous to people of color, clearly, and at the same time poisonous to ourselves as well. Whiteness is not something we can simply deny association with, while (as Bluhm acknowledges) we continue to reap its benefits. As a fellow white Jew, I too see what is coming out from under the rocks. But those of us who aspire to be antiracists don’t get to claim exceptionalism.

Elizabeth Zoob