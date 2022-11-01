NASA image of a ‘smiling sun’ is a bit terrifying if you think about it

At least that’s the impression one could get from NASA footage posted last week that seemed to show our sun with a huge grin on its face.

Nothing brings a smile to the face of a burning celestial object some 864,000 miles across like expelling giant plumes of charged particles — breaking solar wind, if you will — into the vastness of space.

The video was taken from NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory using ultraviolet light. The dark spots in the images, known as “coronal holes,” are areas where “fast solar wind gushes out into space,” NASA said.

But the solar wind wasn’t the only thing spewing forth from the surface of the sun. NASA also noted in last week it had observed three solar flares and 23 coronal mass ejections, which the agency says are “large clouds of solar plasma and embedded magnetic fields released into space after a solar eruption.”

These CMEs can span millions of miles and may even hit a planetary magnetic field, which on Earth “can produce geomagnetic disturbances that ignite bright aurora, short-circuit satellites and power grids on Earth, or at their worst, even endanger astronauts in orbit,” according to NASA.

All thanks to the terrifying power of a solar smile.

