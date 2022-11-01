Join the discussion: Anatomy of a truck pull

SANDWICH, Ill. — Over the bleats of the animals and the shrieks of the children on rides, one sound dominates the county fair: The deafening din of the truck pull.
Multi-ton vehicles with multiple engines barrel down a 350-foot track, competing to get farthest while hauling a load of tens of thousands of pounds. Plumes of diesel smoke fill the sky. Boy Scouts in jean shorts sell earplugs and popcorn.
