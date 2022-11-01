Join the discussion: Four generations of guitarmakers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rick Pimentel uses an old file he sharpened into a chisel. When he shapes the inside of a guitar, he falls into a meditative state — the chisel becomes an extension of his arm. He often gets goosebumps thinking about how magical the instrument is going to sound, and about his late father, Lorenzo, who founded Pimentel & Sons Guitarmakers.

“We always remember dad when we’re chiseling or holding that chisel,” Rick said in the workshop, “because he’s the one who said ‘create your own tools, because there’s not really any tools out there that are made for guitar builders.’”