fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: Four generations of guitarmakers

By Lissandra Villa Huerta Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
From left to right: Victor, Robert, Robert, and Rick Pimentel in their family shop in Albuquerque. The three brothers are in the second generation to run the business, and Robert Pimentel III (second from left) is the fourth generation to work there.Lissandra Villa/Globe Staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rick Pimentel uses an old file he sharpened into a chisel. When he shapes the inside of a guitar, he falls into a meditative state — the chisel becomes an extension of his arm. He often gets goosebumps thinking about how magical the instrument is going to sound, and about his late father, Lorenzo, who founded Pimentel & Sons Guitarmakers.

“We always remember dad when we’re chiseling or holding that chisel,” Rick said in the workshop, “because he’s the one who said ‘create your own tools, because there’s not really any tools out there that are made for guitar builders.’”

Advertisement

Read the full story.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.