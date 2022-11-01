fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: Hopes I have for the strangers who left messages at the Custer Wolf restaurant

By Hanna Krueger Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
A previous customer at the Custer Wolf in Custer, S.D., left a reply in one of the books that the restaurant uses to deliver guests' checks.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

CUSTER, S.D. — I hope his journey through the Black Hills gave the man clarity and he stopped leading those two women along.

“Deep love on my mind,” he wrote. “Two beautiful women but only one will remain.”

Maybe the man measured himself against the gulches and canyons, soaked in the vapor of dreams that died with deserted mines, and returned home to Wisconsin with the resolve to choose, definitively, the one he loved.

Read the full story.

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.