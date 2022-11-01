fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: ‘I just close my eyes and type’: The power of Cozy Dorton’s prayer army

By Jenna Russell Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Cozy Dorton is a retired teacher who runs the prayer ministry for her small Lutheran church in Custer, S.D.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

CUSTER, S.D. — Cozy Dorton keeps a running list as she zigzags through her days — on paper, in text messages, or scrawled on the palm of her hand — of people she comes across who need praying for.

Dorton, a retired grade-school teacher, has lived for 51 years in this Black Hills town of 1,900, known for its autumn bison roundup. Her days are still busy, even hectic, at 74: meeting friends for coffee, playing piano at church, volunteering with a grassroots political action group on issues including health care and the environment. But every night, she makes time for a quiet act of faith, in the form of an e-mail sent to 65 volunteers.

Advertisement

Read the full story.

Jenna Russell can be reached at jenna.russell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jrussglobe.