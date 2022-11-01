Join the discussion: A Navajo shepherd remembers his grandmother

TSE’YI’GAI, NAVAJO NATION — Drake Mace remembers being very young and falling asleep to his grandmother working, “the sounds of her weaving comb hitting the loom,” he said on a cool, clear morning on his land in the eastern part of Navajo Nation. As his grandmother did, Mace raises sheep here, spinning yarn from their wool and weaving it into rugs to sell.

Mace is 37, though he looks younger in his baseball cap and sneakers, and tends to about two dozen of the Navajo-Churro breed, plus a few goats. Today, his sheep are skittish and moving fast — he was away for a few days in Albuquerque, the closest big city, “so they have a little attitude,” he said, walking fast as the flock crested a scrubby ridge ahead of us.