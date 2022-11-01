Join the discussion: Inside the weird, wonderful world of Las Vegas Elvis impersonators

LAS VEGAS — Elvis drives a temperamental pink Cadillac with no seat belts and unreliable brakes. He’s sweating — a lot — and foundation has spread from his face to the lapels of his white jumpsuit. He is running late for an appearance in a Mexican Independence Day parade. This may be my fault.

That afternoon, Elvis, né Jesse Grice, had obligingly received us at home, wearing only mesh shorts, so that we — Globe photographer Erin Clark and I — could witness his transformation into the King. I apologized for being late. “It’s OK,” he said. “I keep Elvis hours.”