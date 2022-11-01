Join the discussion: This Jewish bakery was racing the clock to Rosh Hashanah

ELKINS PARK, Pa. — By the time we enter his bakery on a Monday afternoon in September, Israel Roling has been working for 13 hours, since 11 p.m. Sunday. He hopes to get to sleep by 5 p.m., but there are no guarantees. This is his busy season, just days before the Jewish new year celebration, and he doesn’t have time to stop working as we talk.

“I’m coming your way,” he warned, heaving an enormous 80-quart mixing bowl of chocolate fudge onto the counter near us.