Brad Marchand says facing Penguins doesn’t stir any bad memories for him

Last Feb. 8 at TD Garden, Marchand blew his stack when Jarry taunted him in the final moments of a 4-2 loss.

Tuesday was the first meeting of Brad Marchand and Penguins goalie Tristian Jarry since last season’s dust-up that got Marchand a six-game suspension, the longest of his 14-year career.

PITTSBURGH — The Bruins have seen a lot of Good Brad in recent months, but facing the Penguins was a reminder of the last time they saw Bad Brad.

After Jarry robbed him during a net-front scramble, Marchand reacted to Jarry’s words by throwing a gloved jab at the netminder’s head and, while being held back by an official, swiped the goalie’s mask with his stick.

In a hearing with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Marchand testified that Jarry said, “How about that [expletive] save?” Bettman upheld the six-game ban, reasoning that Marchand’s rap sheet was too long to allow such nonsense.

Marchand is believed to be the most-suspended player in NHL history, with eight suspensions totaling 28 lost games, and five fines. He has forfeited more than $1.4 million in salary.

His most recent suspension was far from his mind Tuesday morning.

“It was a reaction to a situation,” Marchand said. “I don’t think about him or the situation. It is what it is. I got an extremely hefty punishment for a very soft hit. If anything, he got the last laugh.”

Marchand is always in the spotlight, but ESPN was planning to take it to a new level with its “Star Watch” camera that would follow him and Sidney Crosby for the entire game. Before puck drop, Marchand wasn’t aware he would be in ESPN’s crosshairs.

“Oh, I didn’t know that,” he said. “There’s cameras in every game. It doesn’t change anything. Maybe I’ve got to make sure I play clean tonight. Not hiding tonight.”

The Bruins (8-1-0) have been the hottest team in the league, and they had the weekend off to have fun.

The Penguins (4-4-1) were coming off four losses out West, dropping games to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle by a combined 18-6 score.

Crosby hadn’t scored in three games. Kris Letang was blanked in his most recent five. Old pal Danton Heinen hadn’t scored in four straight.

A bad road trip, plus a home crowd that hadn’t seen the Penguins in 12 days, had the Bruins expecting a rude awakening.

“I’ve never been in this building and had an easy first 10 minutes,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “When you have a leader like Crosby, who pushes the pace … after what they’ve been through … they’ve got an unreal coach [Mike Sullivan]. They’re going to come after us.”

Getting comfortable, Montgomery said, is easy to do when things are going well.

“This league will humble you quickly,” Montgomery said. “That’s something we’re trying to remind ourselves [of]. Looking at the morning skate, we’re still pretty comfortable.”

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, who drew his seventh start in 10 games, was looking for his league-high seventh win of the year (6-0-0, 1.70, .945). He was a shutout winner in Columbus (30 saves) last Friday … Jeremy Swayman is likely to start Thursday in Manhattan … David Krejci participated in the morning skate but missed his second game in a row with an upper-body injury. Krejci was high-sticked by Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen last Thursday … Craig Smith is dealing with an upper-body injury, Montgomery said, and is considered day to day. He did not participate in the morning skate. Jakub Lauko drew in on the fourth line, A.J. Greer moving up to ride with Charlie Coyle (center) and Trent Frederic (left wing).

Anton Stralman got the call over Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly, his second game in a row. From that group of third-pair defensemen, Montgomery wants to see “managing the game, being able to end plays, especially defensively, and being able to help our transition game.” …Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort have become a solid second defense pair for the Bruins, even though they’re best slotted as a third (and will likely slide in usage once Charlie McAvoy returns). That will make it harder for Zboril, Reilly, and Stralman to see minutes. “You take [Clifton’s] physicality, plus the fact he’s moving pucks so well right now, it’s hard to even think of him out of our lineup,” Montgomery said. Forbort, he added, “has been unreal. Since the first day of camp, he’s probably been our most consistent and best defenseman day-in, day-out.”

