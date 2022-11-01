Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman injured in relief appearance against the Penguins

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman left Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins in Pittsburgh because of a leg injury.
The youngster was injured in the third period on a collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. Swayman was making a relief appearance following a rocky start for Linus Ullmark, who was yanked after yielding five goals on 23 shots.
Ullmark returned to the game after Swayman’s departure.
