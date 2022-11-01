fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman injured in relief appearance against the Penguins

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Linus Ullmark was initially replaced by goaltender Jeremy Swayman Tuesday night, but Swayman would later sustain a leg injury and Ullmark would return.Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman left Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins in Pittsburgh because of a leg injury.

The youngster was injured in the third period on a collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. Swayman was making a relief appearance following a rocky start for Linus Ullmark, who was yanked after yielding five goals on 23 shots.

Ullmark returned to the game after Swayman’s departure.

