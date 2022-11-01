EMass field hockey: With her 9th shutout of the season, Case’s Anna Michaud headlines Players of the Week

Karissa Albin, Somerset-Berkley — The prolific junior netted two goals as the Raiders handed Joseph Case its first loss of the season, a 3-0 decision for S-B.

Reagan Malo, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Warriors flipped the script from a 4-1 loss to Acton-Boxborough on Oct. 13, earning a 4-1 win over A-B. The senior captain potted a hat trick, once again proving her mettle as one of the DCL’s top offensive threats.

Anna Michaud, Joseph Case — The junior netminder recorded 12 saves and earned her ninth shutout for the Cardinals in a 4-0 victory over Apponequet. She closed the regular season with four straight games in which she recorded a double-digit save total.