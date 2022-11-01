Five years after the Astros’ trash-can transgressions, maybe it’s time to let our grudges go

We all remember 2017 when Alex Cora’s trash-can dream came true. The Cheatin’ Stros beat the Red Sox, Yankees, and Dodgers in succession, only to live forever in disgrace when it was learned they enjoyed the benefit of an illegal sign-stealing system designed in part by the man who could become manager of your Red Sox. The Astros instantly became America’s most hated team since the Spygate/Deflategate, Belichick/Brady Patriots pantsed the NFL for the better part of two decades.

The much-maligned Astros have a chance to win their second World Series in franchise history. It would be their first legit title.

Houston’s transgressions were worse than anything the Pats ever did, but New England fans haven’t had much high ground in this area, given the hiring of Alex Cora, two celebrated football scandals, and the 2017 Red Sox Apple Watch malfeasance.

Not to go all “Trash Can Report In Context” on you, but the 2022 Astros appear to be really good without cheating. They won 106 regular season games, and eight of their first nine postseason games. They swept the 99-win Yankees in the ALCS and went into Tuesday’s Game 3 with a combined record of 114-57, including playoff games.

They hope this Fall Classic will be their redemption tour.

“A lot of our want-to-win comes from just wanting to show that it wasn’t what everyone tries to make it seem and we’re a great team,’’ said Game 3 starter Lance McCullers.

Good luck with that. Try making America like you when Ted Cruz is one of your biggest fans and shows up behind the screen at Yankee Stadium (the New York Daily News told him to “take the F U Train”).

The Astros have been reviled for years and new questions were raised in the first two Series games when catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1, and starter Framber Valdez switched gloves in the middle of Game 2.

Both claims seemed cheesy. Maldonado is a banjo hitter and his bat was borrowed from Albert Pujols who is allowed to use it because the rule banning the bat model was implemented in 2011, after which Pujols was grandfathered in. As for Valdez, he always looks like he’s rubbing his pitching hand into the palm of his glove hand, but the umps check him after every inning.

To the surprise of no one, Phillies fans brought their A-game to razz the Astros Tuesday. Even though only five players remain from the Trash Can Era (McCullers, Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman, and Justin Verlander) the City of Brotherly Love was in no mood to let it go when the visitors were introduced.

Personally, I’m over it. I mean, we live in the land of the Patriots and we’ve got Cora managing the Sox.

Ultimately there is plenty to love about the Astros. They play in a delightful, loud, charming modern ballpark that seats a cozy 43,000. They have an exciting rookie shortstop from Providence (Jeremy Peña) who played at the University of Maine, and their backup catcher (Christian Vázquez) caught the final pitch when Chris Sale fanned Manny Machado to win the 2018 World Series. They have a pliable third baseman (Bregman) who’s taking tips from Tom Brady’s fitness guru Alex Guerrero.

The Astros also have a universally-respected, 73-year-old Black manager who speaks Spanish, played eight of his 19 big league seasons with Hank Aaron, owns a winery, and saw Jimi Hendrix at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival. Dusty Baker has managed 25 seasons, ranks ninth among all managers in career wins, but still hasn’t won a World Series as a manager. Everybody loves Dusty.

The Astros even have rally nuns, white-habit-garbed Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate who cheer from a perch behind home plate at every game at Minute Maid Park.

Clearly, the sisters have forgiven the Astros for their wayward ways. Time for Baseball America to give them their props.

