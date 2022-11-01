MIAA field hockey tournament: Favorites, best first-round matchups for Divisions 1-4

Program participation in the postseason remains large in the wake of the MIAA’s realignment to four divisions in advance of the 2021 tournament: there are 137 qualifiers in Year 2, staying consistent with last season’s total. Division 3, led by top seed Watertown, has the largest field, with 37.

Two months of high-level regular-season field hockey have come and gone, and now begins a new season: the MIAA statewide tournament.

Favorite: No. 1 Walpole (17-1-0).

Sleepers: No. 9 Hingham (16-2-0) and No. 23 King Philip (11-5-2)

Best matchup: No. 29 Durfee (12-3-3) at No. 4 Wachusett (13-3-2)

Longest road trip: No. 33 Methuen at North 32 Attleborough (73.1 miles)

Advertisement

Overview: No unbeatens remain in Division 1, but this bracket is an impressive feat of parity through the top 20 squads. 2021 state finalist Walpole (17-1-0) and reigning champ Andover (17-1-0) are neck and neck, and the remainder of the top 10 includes explosive No. 5 Franklin (16-1-1) and surging No. 7 Bishop Feehan (13-1-4). A trio of Dual County League contenders in No. 15 Acton-Boxborough (10-6-2), No. 16 Concord Carlisle (10-4-2), and No. 17 Lincoln-Sudbury (11-4-1) are sure to shake things up through the middle of the bracket.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Masconomet (15-0-3).

Sleepers: No. 6 Danvers (13-2-3) and No. 10 Canton (13-3-2).

Best matchup: No. 21 Dartmouth (11-2-5) at No. 12 Bishop Fenwick (10-4-5)

Longest road trip: No. 29 Marblehead at No. 4 Longmeadow (111 miles)

Overview: Masco returns to the top spot in D2 highly motivated after falling to Nashoba in last year’s triple-overtime semifinal heartbreaker. Nashoba (10-5-3) is right on the heels of the Chieftains once again; No. 3 Reading (13-2-3) and No. 4 Longmeadow (14-2-2) round out the top four squads. Don’t count out No. 9 Westwood (12-4-2),the defending champion, or perennial contender No. 11 Somerset Berkley (15-2-1).

Advertisement

Division 3:

Favorite: No. 1 Watertown (17-0-0).

Sleepers: No. 10 Hanover (14-2-2) and No. 12 Notre Dame (Worc.) (13-3-2).

Best matchup: No. 19 Belchertown (11-3-3) at No. 14 Medfield (8-8-2).

Longest road trip: No. 27 Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 6 Newburyport (98.3 miles)

Overview: It’s hard to argue with the all-around dominance of top-ranked Watertown. The Raiders haven’t yielded a goal since a Sept. 10 matchup with D1 power Andover, in which Watertown emerged with a 2-1 victory. Who better, however, to take on the challenge than second-seeded Sandwich (16-0-1), which gave Watertown all its could handle in the 2021 D3 final, 1-0 game in double OT. The North Shore is well represented through the Top 10, with No. 3 Gloucester (14-1-3) and No. 7 Swampscott (10-5-3) representing the Northeastern Conference, and No. 6 Newburyport (13-3-2) and No. 9 Triton (11-3-4) out of the Cape Ann League.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 1 Uxbridge (18-0) and No. 2 Manchester Essex (12-3-3).

Sleepers: No. 5 Lynnfield (11-7), No. 6 Case (17-1).

Best first-round game: No. 18 Hopedale (9-7-2) at No. 15 Blackstone Valley (11-4-3)

Longest road trip: No. 17 Nantucket (7-7-3) at No. 16 Franklin County Tech (12-2-3) (224 miles)

Undefeated Uxbridge is the favorite to repeat, but it will not be an easy road. Manchester Essex and Lynnfield are tested from an extremely strong Cape Ann League slate. Dynamic senior scorer Ainsley Allen will be key to No. 3 Cohasset’s tournament run. With its best record in recent memory, No. 6 Case is better than its seeding, with consistent playing depth and leadership from six senior starters. A deeper seed to watch is No. 13 Georgetown, a high-powered team that is also well seasoned.

Advertisement

MIAA field hockey tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Walpole (17-1); 2. Andover (17-1); 3. Shrewsbury (15-1-2); 4. Wachusett (13-3-2); 5. Franklin (16-1-1); 6. Chelmsford (13-4); 7. Bishop Feehan (13-1-4); 8. Winchester (11-2-5); 9. Hingham (16-2); 10. Natick (11-3-2); 11. Braintree (12-4-2); 12. Needham (8-7-3); 13. Belmont (10-4-3); 14. Central Catholic (10-6-2); 15. Acton-Boxborough (10-6-2); 16. Concord-Carlisle (10-4-2); 17. Lincoln-Sudbury (11-4-1); 18. Wellesley (10-4-4); 19. Doherty (13-3-2); 20. Arlington (9-6-3); 21. Algonquin (5-10-2); 22. Lexington (9-8-1); 23. King Philip (11-5-1); 24. Beverly (7-9-2); 25. Westford (12-4-2); 26. North Andover (8-7-3); 27. Brookline (7-6-5); 28. Barnstable (8-7-3); 29. Durfee (12-3-3); 30. Marshfield (9-8-1); 31. Newton North (7-10-1); 32. Attleboro (7-11); 33. Methuen (9-9); 34. New Bedford (7-6-5).

TBA — Preliminary

Methuen at Attleboro, TBA; New Bedford at Newton North, TBA.

Fri., Nov. 4 — First round

Algonquin at Needham, 4:30.

TBA — First round

TBA at Andover, TBA; TBA at Walpole, TBA; Arlington at Belmont, TBA; Barnstable at Franklin, TBA; Beverly at Hingham, TBA; Brookline at Chelmsford, TBA; Doherty at Central Catholic, TBA; Durfee at Wachusett, TBA; King Philip at Natick, TBA; Lexington at Braintree, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Marshfield at Shrewsbury, TBA; North Andover at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Wellesley at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Westford at Winchester, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Masconomet (15-0-3); 2. Nashoba (10-5-3); 3. Reading (13-2-3); 4. Longmeadow (14-2-2); 5. Leominster (15-2-1); 6. Danvers (13-2-3); 7. Falmouth (12-3-3); 8. Minnechaug (11-2-3); 9. Westwood (12-4-2); 10. Canton (13-3-2); 11. Somerset Berkley (15-2-1); 12. Bishop Fenwick (10-4-5); 13. Hopkinton (9-4-5); 14. Oliver Ames (10-6-2); 15. Milton (8-8-2); 16. Agawam (8-7-1); 17. Scituate (9-5-4); 18. North Attleborough (10-6-2); 19. Plymouth North (11-5-2); 20. Nauset (9-6-3); 21. Dartmouth (11-2-5); 22. Westfield (14-3); 23. Norwood (6-9-3); 24. Marlborough (5-11-2); 25. Wakefield (10-7-1); 26. Westborough (6-8-2); 27. Notre Dame (Hingham) (8-9-1); 28. Mansfield (7-9-2); 29. Marblehead (6-10-2); 30. Silver Lake (7-9-2); 31. Holliston (2-15-1); 32. Tewksbury (9-9); 33. Fitchburg (7-7-3); 34. Northampton (9-9).

Advertisement

TBA — Preliminary

Fitchburg at Tewksbury, TBA; Northampton at Holliston, TBA.

Fri., Nov. 4 — First round

Dartmouth at Bishop Fenwick, 3:30.

Sat., Nov. 5 — First round

Nauset at Hopkinton, 4.

TBA — First round

TBA at Masconomet, TBA; TBA at Nashoba, TBA; Mansfield at Leominster, TBA; Marblehead at Longmeadow, TBA; Marlborough at Westwood, TBA; North Attleborough at Milton, TBA; Norwood at Canton, TBA; Notre Dame (Hingham) at Danvers, TBA; Plymouth North at Oliver Ames, TBA; Scituate at Agawam, TBA; Silver Lake at Reading, TBA; Wakefield at Minnechaug, TBA; Westborough at Falmouth, TBA; Westfield at Somerset Berkley, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Watertown (17-0); 2. Sandwich (16-0-1); 3. Gloucester (14-1-3); 4. Dover-Sherborn (13-1-4); 5. Foxborough (14-1-3); 6. Newburyport (13-3-2); 7. Swampscott (10-5-3); 8. Oakmont (11-3-2); 9. Triton (11-3-4); 10. Hanover (14-2-2); 11. Quabbin (11-6-1); 12. Notre Dame (Worcester) (13-3-2); 13. North Reading (8-8-1); 14. Medfield (8-8-2); 15. Medway (7-6-3); 16. Ashland (7-8-3); 17. Dennis-Yarmouth (4-9-5); 18. Pentucket (9-6-3); 19. Belchertown (11-3-3); 20. Dedham (6-7-4); 21. East Longmeadow (16-1-1); 22. Weston (9-7-1); 23. Auburn (12-5-1); 24. Bishop Stang (7-7-4); 25. North Middlesex (5-8-5); 26. Wayland (5-8-4); 27. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1); 28. Stoneham (8-10); 29. Middleborough (8-8-4); 30. Wilmington (5-12-1); 31. Sturgis East (5-7-2); 32. Hudson (12-5-1); 33. Norwell (9-6-3); 34. Old Rochester (8-7-2); 35. East Bridgewater (6-6-4); 36. Monty Tech (10-6-2); 37. St. Paul (7-5-5).

Advertisement

Thu., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Monty Tech at Middleborough, 5; East Bridgewater at Wilmington, 6.

TBA — Preliminary

Norwell at Hudson, TBA; Old Rochester at Sturgis East, TBA; St. Paul at Stoneham, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 5 — First round

Auburn at Hanover, 4.

TBA — First round

TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Foxborough, TBA; TBA at Gloucester, TBA; TBA at Sandwich, TBA; TBA at Watertown, TBA; Belchertown at Medfield, TBA; Bishop Stang at Triton, TBA; Dedham at North Reading, TBA; Dennis-Yarmouth at Ashland, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Newburyport, TBA; East Longmeadow at Notre Dame (Worcester), TBA; North Middlesex at Oakmont, TBA; Pentucket at Medway, TBA; Wayland at Swampscott, TBA; Weston at Quabbin, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Uxbridge (18-0); 2. Manchester Essex (12-3-3); 3. Cohasset (12-5-1); 4. Monomoy (9-4-5); 5. Lynnfield (11-7); 6. Joseph Case (17-1); 7. Lunenburg (14-4); 8. Frontier (9-2-6); 9. Greenfield (11-4-3); 10. Ipswich (8-9-1); 11. St. Mary’s (12-4-2); 12. Pioneer Valley Regional (10-2-2); 13. Georgetown (8-8-2); 14. Sutton (10-7-1); 15. Blackstone Valley (11-4-3); 16. Franklin County Tech (12-2-3); 17. Nantucket (7-7-3); 18. Hopedale (9-7-2); 19. St. John Paul II (7-3-4); 20. Hamilton-Wenham (7-10-1); 21. Littleton (11-4-3); 22. Clinton (12-2-4); 23. West Bridgewater (11-4-3); 24. Carver (6-7-5); 25. Leicester (11-6-1); 26. Quaboag (9-8-1); 27. North Brookfield (14-3-1); 28. Tahanto (10-6-1); 29. Amesbury (2-16); 30. Hampshire (7-7-4); 31. Northbridge (8-10-1); 32. Westport (7-8-1).

Thu., Nov. 3 — First round

Clinton vs. St. Mary’s at Manning Field, Lynn, 5:15.

TBA — First round

Amesbury at Monomoy, TBA; Carver at Greenfield, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, TBA; Hampshire at Cohasset, TBA; Hopedale at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Leicester at Frontier, TBA; Littleton at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; Nantucket at Franklin County Tech, TBA; North Brookfield at Joseph Case, TBA; Northbridge at Manchester Essex, TBA; Quaboag at Lunenburg, TBA; St. John Paul II at Sutton, TBA; Tahanto at Lynnfield, TBA; West Bridgewater at Ipswich, TBA; Westport at Uxbridge, TBA.









Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.