Patriots make no moves as the NFL trade deadline passes

There were plenty of late gusts around the NFL Tuesday, but the trade winds never kicked up strong enough in Foxborough, and the Patriots decided to stand pat on deadline day for the second straight year.

Plenty of calls were made and fielded but nothing materialized, and the club will head into the final nine games of the season with the core of its roster intact.

It never made much sense for them to part with some of names frequently bandied about — receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, running back Damien Harris, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn — as they provide valuable depth for a team with playoff aspirations.