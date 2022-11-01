Despite two goalie swaps and a disastrous second period, the Bruins rallied to beat the Penguins in overtime

Hampus Lindholm, who struggled for most of the night, sent a scorcher past Tristan Jarry in overtime, capping a three-goal comeback in one of the more thrilling games anyone has played this season.

But the Bruins made the best of it.

PITTSBURGH — In a game that was unkind to goalies, Jeremy Swayman took the worst of it.

With 1:17 left in regulation, a spinning Taylor Hall batted down a waist-high puck in front and swatted it past Jarry to tie the score.

Lindholm’s trip on Evgeni Malkin set the Penguins on a power play, which they killed. But the defenseman set up Tomas Nosek, scoreless since Jan. 2, for a shot off the post after the PK expired.

Advertisement

Lindholm’s strike at 3:37 moved the league-best Bruins to 9-1-0 with a 6-5 overtime road win over the Penguins.

Relieving a struggling Linus Ullmark midway through the second period, Swayman was hurt in the third. A collision with Patrice Bergeron, who was upended by Jake Guentzel in front of the Bruins’ net, splayed Swayman’s legs behind him.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The netminder’s left leg twisted uncomfortably, leaving Bergeron to wave for a trainer and the Swayman unable to leave the ice without assistance.

Those were the Bruins’ most painful moments on a night in which they also saw rock-solid defenseman Derek Forbort exit with an upper body injury.

Through the hurt, the Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to send the game to overtime, where Lindholm made good.

The Bruins’ inability to clear their defensive zone in the face of the Penguins’ forecheck, coupled with a cratering from Ullmark, had them facing a two-goal deficit after two periods.

Ullmark looked like his October self (6-0-0, 1.70, .945) at the outset. But he was pulled midway through the second after letting in five goals on 24 shots. He was yanked after a softie from the right wing by Rickard Rakell, who scored the Penguins’ second goal in a 20-second span.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand ripped a power-play one-timer past Jarry at 12:57 of the second period and Pavel Zacha redirected a shot from Lindholm at the 11:59 mark of the third period to cut the lead to 5-4.

The Bruins’ failure to get out of their zone threatened to sully their franchise-best start (8-1-0), spoiled a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, and shushed the chorus of attaboys for Jakub Lauko (first NHL goal).

Boston, in danger of falling to 2-2-0 on the road — it is 6-0-0 at home — surrendered four second-period goals, bookended by Malkin’s early tying goal and the Bryan Rust-Rakell flurry that chased Ullmark.

Adding to the dreariness, the Bruins lost defenseman Forbort, who blocked a Jake Guentzel shot and was flexing his right hand as he left the ice. This was about eight hours after coach Jim Montgomery called Forbort “unreal” and praised him as the Bruins’ most consistent backliner. The club said Forbort, who doled out five hits in 5:03, had an upper-body injury.

The Bruins won a franchise-record eight of nine and had Halloween weekend off.

The Penguins had lost their previous four games in regulation and were coming home.

Guess who scored on the first shift.

After Hampus Lindholm made a solid play to deny a Rust attack, partner Brandon Carlo was caught in no-man’s land. With Carlo sagging in the low slot, Sidney Crosby outflanked a backchecking Jake DeBrusk and potted a loose puck 30 seconds in.

Advertisement

No worries for the Bruins. A giveaway from fill-in Pittsburgh third-line center Drew O’Connor let A.J. Greer, Trent Frederic, and Charlie Coyle attack the net. Coyle jammed home a loose puck at 5:19, his fourth goal of the season.

Then Lauko, who had his would-be first career goal called back against the Coyotes last month, made one count. Half the Penguins’ net was open thanks to Nick Foligno’s good work. The veteran barrelled through a forechecking Rakell at the top of the defensive zone, wheeled up the right wing, and threaded the needle to Lauko at 13:20.

Amid the celebration, Foligno scooted to the corner to grab the puck for his rookie linemate.

The Bruins took themselves off the power play late in the first. After Jarry fought off a cross-ice one-timer from David Pastrnak, No. 88 knocked him over. Pastrnak, pushed into the goalie by Drew O’Connor, went off for goaltender interference. Jarry, who seemed determined to get another call, flat-out flopped when contacted by Greer in the second period.

Malkin tied it at 2 at 1:47 of the second. A sliding Anton Stralman blocked a shot from Pierre-Olivier Joseph, but the puck landed on Malkin’s stick at the doorstep. All he had to do was guide it into an open net.

Ullmark, who blocked aside a Malkin one-timer and fought off a Rust break-in, wasn’t as sharp as the second period wore on.

Advertisement

His teammates were not much help.

They allowed the go-ahead goal (3-2) at 8:42 of the second. Stralman and Jake DeBrusk couldn’t make a play out of the zone. Marchand was tagged with a delayed interference call for knocking over Ryan Poehling. Brock McGinn found Josh Archibald out front.

After a few more sloppy clearing attempts, Rust fought off Matt Grzlecyk at the side of the goal for a rebound strike at 11:16. Twenty seconds later, a seemingly innocent drive from Rakell eluded Ullmark, causing Swayman to reach for his mask.

Bergeron tucked home a bouncing puck at 12:03 of the frame, but the Penguins successfully challenged for goaltender interference, the league ruling Bergeron impeded Jarry.

The Bruins didn’t have to face the Penguins’ best defenseman, Kris Letang, who was ill. This follows a trend for the Bruins, who beat Dallas without Miro Heiskanen and Florida without Aaron Ekblad. They have also been racking up wins without Charlie McAvoy.

Just maybe not in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.