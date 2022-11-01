Steve Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” said general manager Sean Marks in a statement released by the team. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure.”
Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.
The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an anti-Semitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Nash led the Nets to the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach. He released a statement on Tuesday, calling his time with Brooklyn “an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for.”
November 1, 2022