Steve Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” said general manager Sean Marks in a statement released by the team. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure.”