Top-seeded Walpole hoping the 13th time will be a charm in MIAA Division 1 field hockey state tournament

‘The way the brackets go nowadays, as long as you are in the top four, you are in good shape’

Walpole and Andover battled back and forth for the D1 top seed, a fitting battle considering the two programs met in last fall’s state final The Porkers, at 17-1, emerged at the top when the seedings and brackets were determined early this week.

Walpole last won the Division 1 field hockey state championship in 2016, claiming its 12th overall title. After earning the No. 1 seed heading into the MIAA D1 state tournament, the legendary Porkers program is hoping their 13th title snaps a five-year absence from the throne.

Walpole head coach Jen Quinn was pleased with the top seeding, but was confident her team was just as capable and formidable a threat even if the Porkers didn’t land the No. 1 seed.

Advertisement

“The way the brackets go nowadays, as long as you are in the top four, you are in good shape,” said Quinn after the brackets were released Tuesday.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Although Walpole returned several key figures from the 21-1 team that made it to the state final, including goaltender Madison Clark, Quinn still regarded her team as being youthful. But as the season progressed, the newcomers quickly fell in line with Walpole’s long legacy of relentless play and useful depth.

Walpole field hockey coach Jen Quinn has managed a delicate balance of young and older players who have cobbled together a 17-1 season. “There have been times over the year where we have shown our youth. But as the season has gone on, there are times where they have really stepped up,” Quinn said. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I think my team is young overall,” said Quinn. “There have been times over the year where we have shown our youth. But as the season has gone on, there are times where they have really stepped up.”

Sophomore Izzy Adams, one those newer players, has scored eight goals since October 7. She had a hat trick in a victory that handed fifth-seeded Franklin its first loss of the season.

“Honestly, Izzy is a great athlete,” said Quinn. “She is a three-sport athlete, and good at all three. She just has a knack for finding the net, and she does well inside the circle.”

Advertisement

While she's been primarily a facilitator of offense, junior Kerin Birch has found her scoring touch in the last few games of Walpole's regular season. "Last year, we used her as a side midfielder. This year, we put a lot of onus on her and she has delivered,” Quinn said of Birch. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Junior Kerin Birch has also made a leap this year. While she has emerged as a goal scorer over Walpole’s last few regular-season games, Birch’s ability to dish it to teammates like Adams, Kate Schneider and Caitlin Naughton at just the right time. Birch is regarded as a true team player, with the ability to adapt to different circumstances.

“She is an experienced field hockey player,” Quinn said of Birch. “Her freshman year was the COVID year. Last year, we used her as a side midfielder. This year, we put a lot of onus on her and she has delivered.”

With returners and rookies now on the same page, the Porkers are hoping for lucky state championship 13.

“Now this group has the maturity and the experience,” said Quinn.

Beneath a brilliant sunset, Walpole's top-seeded field hockey team prepares for its run at a 13th state title in the MIAA Division 1 statewide tournament. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.