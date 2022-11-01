While Patriots were idle, their division rivals improved themselves at the deadline

But the Patriots’ division rivals were active. The Dolphins made arguably the biggest trade of the day. The Bills added another weapon for Josh Allen. And the Jets added a mid-round pick for a backup pass rusher who was going to lose playing time.

Though a record 10 trades were made across the league by 4 p.m. Tuesday, the 4-4 Patriots sat idly, despite buzz that they could be moving one of their receivers or add reinforcements to the defense.

The trade deadline produced fireworks across the NFL, particularly in the AFC East. Just not in New England.

Here is a closer look at the trades around the NFL:

▪ The 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey two weeks ago will go down as the biggest of the season. But the Dolphins made the biggest move Tuesday, trading a 2023 first-round pick for Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick in 2018.

It’s a move that shows that the Dolphins are going for it all. They are 5-3 and tied with the Jets for second in the AFC East, but they are 5-1 with Tua Tagovailoa and already beat Buffalo once. Miami’s offense is close to unstoppable with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins’ one glaring weak spot is their pass rush; they rank 21st in sacks (19) and 25th in sacks per pass play. Jaelen Phillips leads the Dolphins with just three sacks, and Emmanuel Ogbah has been a disappointment with just one in seven games.

Chubb has 5.5 sacks this year and had 26 in 4½ seasons with the Broncos. He is playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and the Dolphins are likely to sign him to an extension after giving up a first-round pick — a pick they acquired from the 49ers in the Trey Lance trade.

The trade does come with risk. Chubb didn’t fulfill expectations in Denver, who chose to trade him instead of invest in another contract. Chubb hasn’t had double-digit sacks since his 2018 rookie season, and last year had zero in seven games. He also missed 12 games in 2019 with a knee injury and 10 games last year with an ankle injury.

But the Dolphins had to make a move to fortify their pass rush, and Chubb was the best available.

▪ To replace Chubb, the Broncos traded a fourth-round pick to the Jets for a fifth-round pick and backup pass rusher Jacob Martin, who had a sack and forced fumble Sunday against the Patriots. Martin became expendable because the Jets want to create an opportunity for first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, who hasn’t played since Week 5.

▪ The Dolphins also upgraded at running back. They sent Chase Edmonds (120 yards and 2.9 yards per carry) to Denver in the Chubb trade, and made a separate deal with the 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, sending a fifth-round pick to San Francisco.

Wilson leads the 49ers with 92 carries for 468 yards (5.1 average) and two touchdowns. But he is expendable now that they have McCaffrey, and the Dolphins jumped at the opportunity to improve their backfield.

The trade reunites Wilson with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who was the 49ers’ run game coordinator for four years, and also with running back Raheem Mostert, who shared a backfield with Wilson from 2018-21.

▪ The Bills added another weapon for Allen by trading for Colts running back Nyheim Hines, a third-down receiving back and punt returner. The Bills sent third-string running back Zack Moss (118 yards from scrimmage in five games) plus a sixth-round pick to Indianapolis.

The Bills have been looking for a pass-catching back since the offseason, when they thought they had J.D. McKissic signed to a free agent deal, only to lose him to Washington at the last minute. Devin Singletary has 23 catches for 183 yards this year, but Hines is a more polished route runner who twice had 63 catches in a season for the Colts.

Hines’s best year was 2020, when he had 862 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. He also has two career punt-return touchdowns.

The Bills already have the No. 2 scoring offense, and Hines is probably their fifth-best weapon now. The deep get deeper.

Nyheim Hines gives the Bills some help as a receiving back and punt returner. Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

▪ The most fascinating trade came in the NFC North, where the Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson, their leading receiver and a former first-round pick, to the division rival Vikings. The Lions also got second- and third-round picks and gave up a couple of fourth-rounders.

“We’re not into the real archaic like, ‘You better not trade with somebody in your division,’ ” Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the Detroit Free Press.

It’s not often you see a team trade a rising star who is under contract for very reasonable terms: $536,111 for the rest of this year, and $9.392 million next year on the fifth-year option. Hockenson, 25, leads the Lions with 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and could be a cornerstone piece for the Vikings.

Instead, the trade screams out that Hockenson didn’t want to be in Detroit anymore, and the 1-6 Lions are happy to get a second-round pick for him. They now have two 1s and two 2s in next year’s draft, and will be all-in to find a quarterback.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson gets out of Detroit but stays in the NFC North. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

▪ The trade also shows that the Vikings, who are 6-1 under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, are not messing around. They traded for Hockenson the same day they placed No. 1 tight end Irv Smith on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Hockenson will face the Lions in Detroit in Week 14.

▪ The Bears, after trading star defensive players Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, aren’t totally tanking and just hoarding draft picks as they rebuild. After receiving a second-round pick from Baltimore for Smith, the Bears traded their own second-rounder to Pittsburgh for receiver Chase Claypool, giving young quarterback Justin Fields another weapon alongside Darnell Mooney.

The 3-5 Bears know they aren’t going anywhere this year, but Claypool, 24, can be a foundational piece moving forward, and he is under contract for just $1.5 million in 2023.

Claypool had 873 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. But he has scored just three touchdowns in the two seasons since, and this year is averaging just 9.7 yards per reception. The Steelers were willing to trade Claypool in order to give more playing time to rookie George Pickens.

▪ The 2-6 Jaguars also made a future-looking trade, sending a conditional draft pick to the Falcons for receiver Calvin Ridley, the former first-round pick who is serving a one-year suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The initial compensation is a fourth-round pick in 2024, but it increases to a third-rounder if Ridley reaches certain incentives, and a second-rounder if the Jaguars sign him to a new contract after the 2023 season.

Ridley, who turns 28 in December, had 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, his last full season. He will have had nearly two years off by the time he returns next year, but for the Jaguars, it’s worth the risk to find another weapon for Trevor Lawrence.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.