Brazil’s President Bolsonaro’s statement eases fears, but he has not directly conceded election

Electoral authorities declared da Silva, a two-time former president, the winner of the election at around 8 p.m. Sunday. Bolsonaro’s brief statement Tuesday was his first in 44 hours, a period during which his supporters set up hundreds of roadblocks across the country, shutting down traffic and causing flights to be canceled and fuel prices to spike.

Bolsonaro didn’t directly concede defeat in the election Sunday or direct his supporters to stop blockading highways across the country. But the move eased fears he would follow the example of his ally, former president Trump, refusing to accept the result and dragging his nation into a constitutional crisis.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro emerged from his post-election silence Tuesday to thank those who voted for him, and his chief of staff said the president had authorized him to begin a transition to President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Da Silva, who won the election by less than 2 percentage points, is due to take office in January.

It was the tightest presidential race since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985 and marked the first time Bolsonaro has lost an election in his 34-year political career.

Flanked by more than a dozen ministers and allies as he delivered his short speech at the presidential residence, the fiery leader did not mention the election results. Instead, he defended his tenure.

“I have always been labeled as anti-democratic and, unlike my accusers, I have always played within the four lines of the constitution,” he said.

Bolsonaro also thanked the 58 million people who voted for him and said he supports ongoing protests by truckers who have erected nationwide roadblocks, as long as they don’t become violent.

“Current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice regarding how the electoral process occurred.”

The president’s statement amounted to a “two-fold move,” said Thomas Traumann, an independent political analyst.

“He didn’t recognize his defeat, and sustains the suspense,” Traumann said. “But as he wants to continue to dominate, to be the leader, he maintains the possibility of peaceful demonstrations.”

Before the statement, scattered roadblocks by Brazilian truckers supporting Bolsonaro grew to more than 200 actions in 22 states by Tuesday morning, forcing the cancellation of some flights in Brazil's largest city as the incumbent's silence after losing Sunday's election spread uncertainty over his next move.

At one point, more than 300 roads were partly or totally blocked, leading the country’s top election authority to demand that the Federal Highway Police use “all necessary measures” to unblock the highways. That authority, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, threatened the head of the police with imprisonment and fines of nearly $20,000 if he did not comply by midnight Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Moraes said the Federal Highway Police was not responding and authorized state police to step in, beyond their jurisdiction. He authorized fines for truckers.

A protester kneels with his hands behind his head as riot police launch tear gas at truckers blocking a highway in protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's loss in the country's presidential runoff election, in Embu das Artes, outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Since the former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory Sunday night, many truck drivers have jammed traffic in areas across the country and said they won’t acknowledge Bolsonaro’s defeat. Bolsonaro hasn’t spoken publicly since official results were released roughly 36 hours ago, nor phoned da Silva to concede. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Andre Penner/Associated Press

The highway police, who have strong ties to Bolsonaro, set up checkpoints on election day in areas heavily populated by supporters of da Silva, delaying voters in some cases by hours. However, the union representing the road police issued a statement Tuesday squarely blaming the incumbent’s refusal to recognize the results for the protests.

"The posture of the current president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in maintaining silence and not recognizing the results of the polls has made it difficult to pacify the country, encouraging some of his followers to adopt blockade actions on Brazilian roads," the union said.

The country had been on edge as it waited to see whether Bolsonaro accepts the result. The president and his supporters spent months sowing unfounded doubts about the integrity of the election system, laying the groundwork to claim fraud in the event of a loss.

Da Silva is the latest in a string of leftists across Latin America to claim the presidential sash. He was quickly congratulated Sunday by world leaders, including President Biden. He spoke with Biden and met with Argentine President Alberto Fernández on Monday.

Tuesday, Bolsonaro sought a meeting with the members of Brazil's Supreme Court, but the judges refused to meet with him until he recognizes the results, the news outlet UOL reported.

The protests have caused fuel shortages in some parts of the country. In the northern state of Santa Catarina, authorities said 95 percent of the gas stations in Joinville, the capital, were out of fuel Tuesday, the third day of trucker protests. Long lines at gas stations were seen in cities across the country, and local media in the state of Florianopolis reported citizen complaints over a sharp rise in fuel prices.

Observers described the situation as increasingly worrying, but not yet as critical as the truckers' strike that paralyzed the country in 2018. It had the potential to explode, however, as far-left groups announced they might confront Bolsonaro supporters blocking roads if police wouldn't.

"We hope the police welcome us in the same way they have the bolsonaristas," the left-wing Homeless Workers Movement said in a statement.

Traffic on the main highway from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro was blocked in nine stretches and partially blocked in two others at 11 a.m. Officials in São Paulo state said they expected to unblock all major roads in the state by afternoon. Road access to Guarulhos International Airport, the main airlink in South America's largest city, had already been cleared.

Observers said the police response appeared to vary from state to state, with some forces, including federal and local police, acting more aggressively in some and more passive in others.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.