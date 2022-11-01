Russia broadens push to relocate civilians as battle for Kherson looms

Ukrainian troops have been pushing to dislodge Russian forces entrenched around the city of Kherson, on the western bank of the river. Kherson is a shipbuilding city about 340 miles from the capital of Kyiv. The city is important for gaining access to the Black Sea and Crimea, and also provides a path to Ukraine’s southern coastline for invading Russian forces. Its loss would deal both a strategic and psychological blow to Russia.

Before a possible battle for control of the key region, the Ukrainian military said that the widening calls by occupation officials for people to leave the area were part of a campaign to terrorize and forcibly deport tens of thousands of civilians from the west bank of the Dnieper River.

KYIV — Ukrainians in the occupied southern region of Kherson are being forced from their homes, the Ukrainian military and activists warned Tuesday, as local officials installed by Russia expanded the area from which civilians have been ordered to leave and Moscow’s troops rushed to fortify defensive positions.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian military high command said Russian forces had “set up technical fortifications” and mines or explosives around civilian housing in the Kherson region, most likely to use as defensive positions for a looming battle.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian claims could not be independently verified. But residents in Kherson who were contacted by phone, and accounts of those who have fled to Ukrainian-controlled territory, have described intimidation by Russian forces and local officials as Ukrainian troops advance in the south.

“They intimidate people and make them evacuate,” a Kherson resident named Tetiana, 60, said in a text message Tuesday, asking that her surname not be used for her safety. She said she has refused to leave her apartment in Kherson despite pressure from officials to “go to the so called ‘safe regions of Russia.’”

Advertisement

Then, she added, “Russian soldiers take the houses of those who left and loot everything.”

A little over a week ago, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, said tens of thousands of people should evacuate the regional capital. Just six days later, he claimed that effort was complete, although Ukrainian officials said that only a few thousand people had left, most of them loyal to Russia. Saldo also issued a pointed warning that all those who remain could be considered hostile.

On Tuesday, Saldo expanded the area from which civilians should leave to all towns, villages and cities within 10 miles of the river, possibly indicating the line that Russia would defend to try to keep hold of both the city of Kherson and the critically important dam in Kakhovka, about 40 miles upriver to the northeast, which feeds fresh water to Crimea.

Inside the city of Kherson, residents said the situation grew more dire by the day.

A woman named Katerina, 38, wrote in a text message over the weekend that they could hear “fighting on the outskirts of the city.”

“The city is empty,” she wrote. “As if it were dying. But we are alive. We keep on and wait. To meet the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

A banking tycoon on Tuesday was the latest prominent Russian to denounce the invasion and renounce his citizenship. In a public rebuke, Oleg Tinkov said he ‘’can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country.’’

Advertisement

He added Tuesday that he plans to revoke his name from Tinkoff Bank, the Russian commercial bank he founded in 2006, writing: ‘’I hate when my brand/name is associated with the bank that collaborates with killers and blood.’’

The businessman announced that he had ended his citizenship in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing an image of the official document certifying his renunciation, which was dated Oct. 26. ‘’I hope more prominent Russian businessmen will follow me, so it weakens Putin’s regime and his economy,’’ he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added: ‘’I hate Putin’s Russia, but love all Russians, who are clearly against this crazy war!’’

That post was later deleted, with Tinkov saying Tuesday that it had ‘’mysteriously disappeared’' and speculating that it could have been the work of ‘’Kremlin trolls.’’

Tinkov, who is reported to also hold Cypriot citizenship, is one of a few prominent Russian businessmen who have publicly criticized the invasion. He came out against the war in February and later denounced the invasion as ‘’insane.’’ He claims that he was forced to sell his stake in Tinkoff Bank under pressure from Kremlin officials.

Despite his opposition to the war, British authorities announced sanctions against Tinkov in March, freezing his UK assets, banning his private boats and aircraft from UK territory, and preventing citizens and companies from conducting business with him. Foreign Office officials accused the 54-year-old of benefiting from his involvement in Tinkoff Bank or supporting the Russian government through it. A Foreign Office statement cited reports estimating his net worth at the time at $3.9 billion.

Advertisement

The Telegraph newspaper reported this week that prominent Russian executive Nikolay Storonsky, who co-founded Revolut bank, had renounced his citizenship.

Material from the Washington Post was used in the report.



