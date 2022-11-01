fb-pixel Skip to main content

Seoul: North Korea fires more than 10 missiles after threat

By HYUNG-JIN KIM The Associated Press,Updated November 1, 2022, 55 minutes ago
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 2.Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles off its eastern and western coasts.

South Korea’s military said the missiles of various kinds flew toward the Korean Peninsula’s eastern and western coasts, but gave no further details.

Earlier South Korea’s military said it detected the three North Korean short-range ballistic missiles fired off the peninsula’s eastern coast. One of the missiles landed near the rivals’ sea border, prompting South Korea to issue an air raid alert on one of its islands.

