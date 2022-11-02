‘Armageddon Time’ looks through the lens of whiteness

Movies like these make me wonder if their makers ever met a Black person before. “Armageddon Time” may as well have been called “One of My Best Friends Is Black: A Memoir.” The friend in question, Johnny (Jaylin Webb), is befriended by writer-director James Gray’s stand-in, Paul (Banks Repeta), at the public school they attend in Queens. It’s 1980, just before Ronald Reagan is elected president, and one thing Gray gets right is how soul-sapping and gloomy the public school environment was at that time. The scenes where his Jewish family sit down for dinner also feel authentic and lived in.

“Armageddon Time” is yet another example of the tired trope where a white protagonist learns a valuable lesson thanks to the suffering of a Black character. Such films are so legion Spike Lee called them “Magical Negro” movies . Examples range from “ The Defiant Ones ” to “ The Help .” That these types of movies are still being made in 2022 says a lot about who gets to tell their stories and why these projects keep getting greenlit.

Paul is as big a class goof-off and troublemaker as Johnny, yet Mr. Turkeltaub (Andrew Polk) disciplines Johnny much more harshly. The reason is obvious, and these scenes are our first indication that “Armageddon Time” will treat racism like a feather tickling a foot instead of a closed-fist punch to the face. Paul likes that Johnny has the guts to cuss out his teacher, and the two become friends. Now, here’s the big question that almost every movie of this ilk collapses under when posed: What does the sacrificial character get out of this relationship?

Johnny is given the top five stereotypical Black people movie characteristics: He’s poor, likes rap music, does drugs, has an ailing grandmother who can barely take care of him, and has been left back at least once. Considering he’s practically a Dickens character by way of Dr. Dre, you’d think Gray would have written him street smart enough to know not to doom himself simply to save Paul. Johnny’s shocking decision in a police station is so unbelievable it’s infuriating.

But fleshing out Johnny would have interfered with the director’s flaccid self-flagellation. It’s clear “Armageddon Time” is some form of guilt-releasing exercise, an attempt to atone for whatever befell the real-life Johnny. If Gray is going to evoke “A Tale of Two Cities,” he failed to create the kind of friendship Charles Darnay had with Sydney Carton. Johnny’s final act is by no means a “far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done.” I remain stunned by the numerous positive reviews that don’t ask the fundamental question: Why would Johnny do this?

I know why. It’s because movies like “Armageddon Time” have conditioned us to accept this type of scenario as normal.

Johnny remains such an enigma that cinematographer Darius Khondji can’t even bother to light him properly. Interior and exterior scenes featuring Webb occasionally mask his features, contrasting him with the clear, well-lit features of his lighter costar. (See “Till” for a master class in lighting Black skin.) Paul has his own problems. His family is a cast of stick figures with one defining quality each. Anne Hathaway is his understanding mom. Jeremy Strong is his tough taskmaster dad. Tovah Feldshuh is his racist bubbie. Ryan Sell is his bullying older brother, Ted, who goes to the private school Paul will eventually attend. And Anthony Hopkins is a grandfather so bathed in nostalgia that he practically glows.

Banks Repeta (left) and Anthony Hopkins in "Armageddon Time." Anne Joyce/Focus Features

Hopkins gets the big, very effective speech about antisemitism and how the family came to America. When “Armageddon Time” focuses on that story, it’s reminiscent of far better films like Barry Levinson’s “Avalon.” Grandpa tries to instill an understanding of what Paul will face in society as a Jewish person, and how he should “be a mensch” to others less fortunate. Yet, like the film, he’s sending mixed signals. One minute he’s preaching racial tolerance, the next he’s deciding to send Paul to a fancy all-white school to protect him from “those types of people.”

As Gray did, Paul ends up at a school whose donors and mentors include Maryanne Trump. Jessica Chastain shows up in an uncredited cameo as Donald’s sister, and her brutal blonde hairdo is amazing. She lectures a bunch of privileged kids about bootstraps and all that jazz. Later, her father, Fred, shows up to give a similar speech denigrating others, but this time, Paul has wised up about the less fortunate and angrily walks out. “Armageddon Time” sees this as progress, as if Paul now understands he has to reject such supremacy, but I couldn’t stop thinking about how the film ruthlessly used yet another doomed Black character to ensure its white hero got the chance to learn from his mistakes. The self-congratulatory, back-patting nature of this film is what makes it so insulting.

ARMAGEDDON TIME

Written and directed by James Gray. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Polk, and Ryan Sell. 115 minutes. At the AMC Boston Common 19, Landmark Kendall Square and suburban theaters. Rated R (strong language, drug use, racial slurs, guilt cured by magic)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @odienator.