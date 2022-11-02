After years of debate, it feels like a detente on the future of the Hynes Convention Center

For evidence, look no further than a meeting of hoteliers and other tourism industry types that took place two weeks ago at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, the Hynes’ larger sibling in the Seaport.

There, the president of the Back Bay’s main business group actually complimented the head of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, after he talked about why he is booking shows and planning renovations at the Hynes again. Praise from the Back Bay Association? This comes after three years in which the association fought against the MCCA’s efforts to close the Hynes and focus on a BCEC expansion.

MCCA executive director David Gibbons initially hoped that selling the Hynes site to a developer could help finance a significant addition to the BCEC. So did Governor Charlie Baker. But that proposal, in 2019, raised alarms in the Back Bay where hoteliers and business leaders worry about a potential loss of foot traffic if the Hynes closes. So the MCCA and Baker — who controls most of the MCCA’s board seats — pivoted this past spring, proposing to use most of the proceeds from the redevelopment of the Hynes for affordable housing instead. Baker portrayed it as a way to bring more vibrancy to that corner of the Back Bay, by putting an underutilized property to better use.

It was still a no-go on Beacon Hill. Legislative leaders are generally reluctant to force a local measure like this one upon unwilling members — in this case, the pro-Hynes politicians representing the Back Bay. From this standstill emerged a compromise of sorts: legislation creating a commission to study the issue and report back to state lawmakers, who ultimately have the final say on the site’s future. Even that modest step got hung up in negotiations over a broader economic development bill. When the Legislature finally produced a slimmed down version of the ec-dev bill this week, the Hynes language was nowhere to be found.

To some extent, the Legislature forced the turnabout at the MCCA. The Hynes sale was going nowhere fast, especially with Baker heading out the door in January.

But Back Bay Association president Meg Mainzer-Cohen sensed there’s more to it than that.

That’s why she spoke up two weeks ago at Gibbons’ presentation that she attended with the chairman of the association’s board, Carlos Bueno, managing director of The Newbury Boston hotel. Mainzer-Cohen could have kept quiet but she said she wanted to make it clear she appreciated that the MCCA apparently has come around to the Back Bay Association’s way of thinking.

Protesters gathered outside the Hynes Convention Center to rally against the building’s potential sale on June 1, 2022. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

From the association’s perspective, the move to sell the Hynes was too hasty, launched without appropriate community input and planning. Mainzer-Cohen was frustrated that the MCCA stopped booking the Hynes and put off meaningful renovations, essentially making the Baker administration’s concept of an “outdated Hynes” a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Now, the MCCA is committing to holding previously booked events at the Hynes in 2023 and 2024, booking new ones for those years, and starting to plan for activity there in 2025. If the Hynes is sold after that point, Mainzer-Cohen’s group still wants a promise that at least 150,000 square feet will be set aside for events and meetings, to help feed nearby hotels and restaurants.

During his presentation two weeks ago, Gibbons described how he plans to increase capital spending at the Hynes during those next three years. Plenty of issues need to be addressed, from front doors that are too heavy to meet current building codes to an antiquated electrical system that requires the MCCA to buy parts on eBay.

At some point, a decision will have to be made: sell the nearly six-acre site for redevelopment, spend big on a major redo, or keep it with minimal additional investments? The last two scenarios still could require the Hynes to go dark for at least a year or two during renovations and could cost anywhere from $150 million, for the most modest upgrades, to $400 million for a fancier fix. If phased correctly, Gibbons argues that a Hynes renovation and a $400-million-plus expansion of the BCEC could both be funded with the convention center authority’s existing stream of “tourism taxes” from hotel stays, taxi rides, and the like — nearly $150 million in the last fiscal year alone. No new taxes. No new borrowing. That’s the thinking, anyway.

The MCCA board appointed Gibbons in late 2015 after Baker sidelined a $1 billion expansion that was about to take place at the BCEC, one of his first major acts as governor. Gibbons eventually became a proponent for adding to the BCEC in a more modest way, including a second ballroom so the two-decade-old facility could better accommodate multiple shows in the same week. He renewed an effort to add to the BCEC as the city’s convention business started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gibbons would lament how the debate about the future of the Hynes overshadowed the needs of the BCEC. Now he’s trying to decouple the two debates, promising that the MCCA could afford both a BCEC expansion and an updated Hynes.

Representative Jay Livingstone, who represents the Back Bay, is glad that the two issues have been separated. And he is relieved that the MCCA is going to try to make the Hynes work after all — a decision that Livingstone said will play no small part in helping the neighborhood recover from the pandemic’s economic damage. Livingstone said he is looking forward to working with the next governor, to chart the best path forward for the Hynes.

From deep-sixing the expansion to pursuing a less pricey addition, the saga of the BCEC’s future has bookended Baker’s eight-year tenure as governor. While it will likely continue after he leaves, at least the BCEC’s future won’t be so dependent on what happens at the Hynes anymore.

