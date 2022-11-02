Federal Reserve lifts rates again, hints future increases may be smaller

It was the fourth consecutive three-quarter-point increase by the Fed, which until this year hadn’t resorted to such a large move since 1994 , and is intended to further push up the cost of a broad range of borrowing, including credit cards, mortgages, and business loans. Officials had widely signaled the move.

Wrapping up a two-day meeting in Washington, D.C., Fed officials voted to hike the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.75 to 4 percent. The rate was pinned at near-zero as recently as March.

The Federal Reserve fired the latest supersize salvo in its fight against inflation, boosting the central bank’s benchmark lending rate to the highest level in nearly 15 years and hinting that the end of its campaign may be approaching.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Fed repeated language used previously that “ongoing increases” will likely be needed to bring rates to a level that returns inflation to its 2 percent target.

But it added a new sentence that some quickly read as suggesting that additional rate hikes might be smaller: “In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”

Stock prices rallied on the news.

Central bank policy makers are seeking to end the country’s worst inflation outbreak in four decades by slowing the economy.

The housing market has cooled dramatically as mortgage rates have almost doubled to more than 7 percent. Business investment has dropped while the growth in consumer spending has slowed.

But the job market remains too tight for the Fed despite a moderation in hiring, and gains in wages haven’t been enough to keep up with inflation.

Payrolls at private employers climbed a higher-than-forecast 239,000 in October, according to a monthly survey by ADP Research Institute and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The Labor Department will issue its official jobs report for last month on Friday.

As the Fed throws ice water on the economy, the risk of recession and widespread job loses is mounting, according to economists. But allowing inflation to become a long-term scourge is a bigger threat.

“Unless inflation comes down, workers will not see meaningful increases in their purchasing power,” Lawrence Summers, a Harvard economist and former US Treasury secretary, wrote recently in The Washington Post.

Fed chair Jerome Powell has vowed to get inflation back to the central bank’s longer-term target of 2 percent. Officials’ preferred gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, rose by 6.4 percent for the year through August.

Fed officials said in September that they expected the federal funds rate to rise to 4.6 percent this year and into 2023. Most economists, however, say the rate will have to go even higher.

The rate peaked at 5.25 percent before the Fed started slashing rates as the financial crisis hit in the fall of 2007, eventually reaching near-zero a year later.

Powell is set to hold a news conference at 2:30 this afternoon. His comments will be carefully parsed for clues on whether the central bank is prepared to scale back future rate increases.

The rate increase was approved unanimously by members of the Federal Open Market Committee, including Susan M. Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.





