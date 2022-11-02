Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Oct. 25) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A vermilion flycatcher, the first for the Cape and Islands and just the fourth for Massachusetts, was found at Paine’s Creek Beach in Brewster. The closest source populations are in Texas and Central America.
A Pacific loon transitioning out of breeding plumage was seen off Town Neck in Sandwich.
At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a red-necked grebe, 5 white-rumped sandpipers, 10 razorbills, 5 lesser black-blacked gulls, 175 Cory’s shearwaters, 4 great shearwaters, 5 Manx shearwaters, 550 Northern gannets, a peregrine falcon, a common raven, 1,000 tree swallows, and 3 American pipits.
A shorebird survey of a remote part of Monomoy refuge in Chatham produced 127 black-bellied plovers, 41 semipalmated plovers, 43 ruddy turnstones, 705 sanderlings, 180 dunlin, 61 white-rumped sandpipers, 21 semipalmated sandpipers, and 2 Western sandpipers.
Other sightings around the Cape included three black vultures in Bourne, a common gallinule at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, a white-eyed vireo at Long Pasture sanctuary in Cummaquid, a blue-winged warbler in Brewster, a late green heron in Eastham, a grasshopper sparrow at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, and single scarlet tanagers in Barnstable and Truro.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.