Heidi Klum worms her way into the spotlight, and the Internet can’t stop squirming

Halloween may be over, but the Internet’s still squirming over one celebrity costume.
Heidi Klum has long been renowned for her elaborate Halloween getups. But this year, the model, actress, and “America’s Got Talent” host took to her attention to detail to new lengths: as a slimy, slithery earthworm.
Klum, whose previous jaw-dropping incarnations include Princess Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit, and a zombie alien, did not disappoint. For her annual Halloween party, hosted at Sake No Hana in New York, she shuffled in front of the cameras encased in a disturbingly realistic worm costume — alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who dressed as a ghoulish fisherman.
Gone fishin’ for Heidiween! 🎣🪱 Heidi Klum was unrecognizable as a worm and her hubby Tom Kaulitz was a fisherman at her annual Halloween bash.— ExtraTV (@extratv) November 1, 2022
See more star costumes: https://t.co/iUJ5x7tGjt pic.twitter.com/2t2NizxWpZ
Then, for good measure, Klum stretched out on the carpet.
“I was so excited that I got to throw a party again,” Klum said to Vogue. “I wanted this year’s party to be better than ever—and that means my costume needed to be more magical than in the year’s past.”
Magical is one word for it. “Nauseating” would be another.
Klum, who collaborated with Prosthetic Renaissance makeup artist Mike Marino to design her costume, eventually shed the worm shell to reveal a sheer, bedazzled bodysuit underneath.
Planning for her next Halloween surprise has already begun, she told People. “When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume],” she said Oct. 31.
While Klum may be dreaming up her next costume, many on social media can’t quite shake what they’ve seen.
how do i block an image? i CANNOT stand the site of this image any longer OMG pic.twitter.com/qIUc8OAPab— zae (@itszaeok) November 2, 2022
will be thinking about heidi klum’s worm costume for the next several days pic.twitter.com/IjRM6S6ggi— matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022
this is how your email finds me pic.twitter.com/GbwfoIKiYU— bigboy (@bigtallgayguy) November 1, 2022
