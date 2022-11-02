Heidi Klum worms her way into the spotlight, and the Internet can’t stop squirming

Klum, whose previous jaw-dropping incarnations include Princess Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit, and a zombie alien, did not disappoint. For her annual Halloween party, hosted at Sake No Hana in New York, she shuffled in front of the cameras encased in a disturbingly realistic worm costume — alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who dressed as a ghoulish fisherman.

Heidi Klum has long been renowned for her elaborate Halloween getups. But this year, the model, actress, and “America’s Got Talent” host took to her attention to detail to new lengths: as a slimy, slithery earthworm.

Halloween may be over, but the Internet’s still squirming over one celebrity costume.

Advertisement

Then, for good measure, Klum stretched out on the carpet.

Heidi Klum, in costume, attends her annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on Oct. 31, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

“I was so excited that I got to throw a party again,” Klum said to Vogue. “I wanted this year’s party to be better than ever—and that means my costume needed to be more magical than in the year’s past.”

Magical is one word for it. “Nauseating” would be another.

Klum, who collaborated with Prosthetic Renaissance makeup artist Mike Marino to design her costume, eventually shed the worm shell to reveal a sheer, bedazzled bodysuit underneath.

Planning for her next Halloween surprise has already begun, she told People. “When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume],” she said Oct. 31.

While Klum may be dreaming up her next costume, many on social media can’t quite shake what they’ve seen.





Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.