After mayor’s veto, Boston City Council backs away from $125,000 salary for councilors

The council voted 9-4 for a graduated pay raise for councilors that would raise their compensation from the current $103,500 to $115,000 in 2024, $120,000 in 2025, and $125,000 in 2026 — retreating from the quicker increase, to $125,000 in 2024, that had passed unanimously just weeks ago. Mayor Michelle Wu vetoed that increase, though the latest vote provides for more over time than the mayor originally recommended.

The Boston City Council on Wednesday reversed course and approved a slightly more modest pay raise for elected officials, backing away from the $125,000 city councilor salary that had drawn public criticism and a veto from the mayor.

The measure would also raise the mayor’s salary from the current $207,000 to $250,000 in 2026, and bring major increases for non-elected officials including the police and fire commissioners and the head of the city’s legal department.

City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, who led the proposal, acknowledged that it is “awkward” for councilors to have to vote on their own salaries. And she emphasized that the council needs to be “as aggressive, if not more aggressive, when fighting for salary increases for all our city workers” who get paid far less than the councilors.

A spokesperson for Wu said she would review the measure in the coming days.

The vote came in the final minutes of a tumultuous six-hour meeting, which saw the divided council approve a new political map for the city. New boundaries for the city’s nine political districts were approved 9-4, with the same four councilors who voted against the new map voting against the salary package: Frank Baker, Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, and Erin Murphy.

Louijeune, pointing out that weeks ago all four dissenting councilors backed the salary proposal, said lingering tensions from the heated redistricting debate were the only possible explanation for their shift.

Raises for the mayor and the council are slated to go into effect after the next election cycle for each of those elected posts: 2026 for the mayor and 2024 for councilors.

It was Wu who initially proposed pay increases for top city workers, when over the summer she floated raising the mayoral salary from $207,000 to $230,000 and the councilor salary from $103,500 to $115,000. Those proposed 11 percent increases were the result of a review by a city board that is required to recommend salary changes every two years for certain senior municipal officials whose pay is not governed by union contracts. Wu’s proposal also included a hefty $290,000 salary for new Fire Commissioner Paul F. Burke and $300,000 for new Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

When they first voted in early October, councilors approved Wu’s raises for non-elected officials. But when it came to the salaries of elected officials, city councilors ramped up Wu’s figures even higher, saying that doing so would bring their pay more in line with that of elected officials in comparable cities. They all voted to raise the mayor’s salary to $250,000 in 2026 and a councilor’s salary to $125,000 in 2024.

But Wu vetoed those increases, writing that they were too large, especially at a time of financial hardship and in comparison with more modest raises being offered to lower-level municipal employees. Fiscal watchdogs warned that the scale of the increase would set unsustainable expectations for salary bumps in union contracts with other city workers.

Wu’s veto of the measure last month was her most prominent yet rebuke of the council, which has largely been willing to pass her priorities with little opposition. Wednesday’s vote may prove a telling indication of how this council may handle conflict with the mayor — moving toward her position, while not adopting it entirely.

The council changed its original proposal “to show that we are compromising,” Louijeune said.

The median household income in Boston is $76,298, according to census figures. Some city workers, including full-time paraprofessionals, custodians, cafeteria managers, and grave diggers, are paid less than $40,000, according to January 2022 data provided by the city.

Those salaries can be tough to square with residency requirements, which mandate that most workers live within Boston city limits for 10 years. That often leaves the most junior, and lowest-paid, city employees struggling to afford housing in a place where rents and home prices are skyrocketing. Boston was ranked the fourth-most-expensive city for renters in the United States, with a median monthly rent of $2,600 on a newly listed one-bedroom apartment, according to a July report by rental company Zumper.

