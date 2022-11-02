Authorities seek info on man they believe married ‘Lady of the Dunes’ months before her death

Muldavin, now deceased, was born Dec. 27, 1923, the statement said. Authorities believe he and Terry married in February of 1974.

Massachusetts State Police, the Provincetown Police Department, and the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office identified the man as Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who also went by the names Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Just days after the federal authorities publicly identified Ruth Marie Terry as the woman known for decades as the “Lady of the Dunes,” investigators are now seeking information on a man who they believe she married months before her mutilated body was found on Race Point in Provincetown in the summer of 1974.

Terry, who was 37 at the time of her death, also went by the names Teri Marie Vizina, Terry M. Vizina, and Teri Shannon, according to the statement.She was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Tennessee and had ties to Massachusetts, California, and Michigan, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Terry or Muldavin to call State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE or email MSPTips@pol.state.ma.us or by sending a text message to 226787.

Terry’s body was found in the dunes on Race Point in July 1974 by a young girl out walking her dog. Her hands had been cut off in an apparent attempt by the killer to prevent authorities from identifying her through fingerprints, and her head was nearly severed from her body.

She had been sexually assaulted, and her death is estimated to have occurred several weeks before her body was found, authorities said.

The 13-year-old girl who discovered her body at first thought she was sunbathing as the body was found lying on a light green terry cloth beach blanket, but it later became clear to adults who arrived at the scene that the woman was a homicide victim.

The ground around her body appeared undisturbed, the Globe reported in 1987. Her jeans and blue bandana were folded nearly beneath her head, her auburn hair held back with a barrette. Her cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the head, authorities said.

The mystery of the “Lady of the Dunes” endured for 48 years as investigators worked to identify her. Over the years, theories emerged about her identity or that of her killer, but it was not until Monday that authorities said they’d reached a major break in the case.

On Monday, the FBI announced it had determined her identity through investigative genealogy, combining DNA analysis with traditional genealogical research and historical records.

Similar methods have been used to identify victims and killers in cold cases across the country in recent years. In 2017, a New Hampshire case leading to the identification of a serial killer who murdered a woman and three girls decades ago and stuffed their bodies in barrels in the woods of Allenstown was at the vanguard of genetic crime solving.

Authorities received confirmation of Terry’s identity last week, and her family was notified Monday morning, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said at the Monday news conference at the agency’s Chelsea office.

Shelley Murphy and Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.