Boston police seeking public’s help to identify woman’s body found in Dorchester

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found at the Codman Burying Ground in Dorchester Monday, police said in a statement.
At 6:02 p.m., police arrived at 64 Norfolk St. where they located the body of a woman who was described as being a white Hispanic female. She is believed to be in her early twenties, 5 feet 3 inches, approximately 150 pounds, and had short brown hair, police said.
She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials “USMC” on the front, black sweatpants, and red Nike slide on sneakers. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene, police said.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who want to help anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
