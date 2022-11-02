Boston police seeking public’s help to identify woman’s body found in Dorchester

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found at the Codman Burying Ground in Dorchester Monday, police said in a statement.

At 6:02 p.m., police arrived at 64 Norfolk St. where they located the body of a woman who was described as being a white Hispanic female. She is believed to be in her early twenties, 5 feet 3 inches, approximately 150 pounds, and had short brown hair, police said.