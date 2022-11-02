Essex County sheriff charges six inmates in Middleton jail fight

Coppinger said the altercation on Oct. 22 was “one of the most serious” he’s seen. The six men, some carrying shanks, attacked another inmate, he said in the statement. Two officers and two inmates were taken to a hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Six alleged gang members incarcerated at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction are facing multiple assault charges following a fight at the facility last month that injured two officers and two inmates, Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said Wednesday.

Three handmade weapons were recovered after the fight, and eight more weapons were seized during a week-long search of the jail, the statement said.

Advertisement

Coppinger praised the correction officers who stepped in to stop the attack.

“The correctional officers and K9s that responded put their own safety at risk to prevent other staff and inmates from being injured,” he said in the statement. “I commend them for their bravery and professionalism.”

The men charged were identified as Adrian Corniel De La Cruz, 18, of Lawrence, charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; Jorge Delgado-Medina, 26, of Melrose, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon; Julio Cruz, 24, of Lawrence, charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon; Johan Aquino, 22, of Lawrence, charged with assault and battery; Luis Perlera, 19, of Lunenberg, charged with assault and battery; and Lennox Pierre-Louis, 21, of Roxbury, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement.

The six men are alleged gang members who were awaiting trial on various charges at the time of the incident, the statement said.

Advertisement

Arraignments for the charges related to the brawl were held on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Perlera and Pierre-Louise were arraigned Wednesday. Both were ordered held without bail, by agreement and without prejudice, Kimball said. A bail hearing for Perlera is scheduled for Nov. 28 and for Pierre-Louise on Nov. 30.

Delgado-Medina’s arraignment started on Wednesday and was continued until Thursday, Kimball said. Delacruz, Cruz and Aquino will be arraigned on Thursday, she said.

Coppinger said Essex County correctional facilities have seen a rise in violence amid an increase in inmates awaiting trial on charges of violent or gang-related crimes. He said about 40 percent of the county’s inmate population are being held on or are facing charges of violence, including murder, attempted murder, rape, and assault.

“The job of a correctional officer is one of the most difficult and stressful in all of law enforcement, and I praise my employees for the work they do each and every day,” Coppinger said in the statement.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.