Even David Axelrod is keeping an eye on the Fung/Magaziner race

During a taping of the popular “ Hacks on Tap ” podcast Tuesday, David Axelrod, one of key architects behind the rise of former president Barack Obama, said Rhode Island could be a “canary in the coal mine” that gives an early indication of just how well Republicans could perform in House races across the country.

The race to replace US Representative James Langevin in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District has garnered plenty of national attention, but now one of the top political minds in America says the matchup between Republican Allan Fung and Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner is the contest he’s going to be watching closely on Tuesday night.

Axelrod, who is also a CNN contributor and the outgoing director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, said the 2nd District is traditionally an “overwhelmingly Democratic district,” but he noted that Fung was ahead of Magaziner in two polls last month.

”If Republicans win that seat, that’s a bad sign for Democrats for the rest of the night,” Axelrod said near the end of the show.

It’s a fairly obvious statement to those who closely follow politics, but it shows that even some of the most plugged-in national political observers are going to be paying extra attention to Rhode Island on Tuesday.

While both the Globe/Suffolk University and WPRI/Roger Williams University polls in early October showed Fung with a lead, we’re mostly flying blind in terms of polling as we come down the stretch in this race. Democrats claim the race is actually tied, while Fung allies are already searching Craigslist for apartments in Washington, D.C.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 56,000 Rhode Islanders had already voted (between mail ballots and early voting), and so far Warwick (4,671) and Cranston (3,875) are ahead of Providence in terms of turnout. The capital city doesn’t have a competitive mayoral race in the general election, but Magaziner is going to want to run up the score in the parts of the city that are in the 2nd District.

