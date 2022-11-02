The governor’s mystifying support for the sheriff

Hodgson is the antithesis of Baker. A Trumpist who signed on to the former president’s lies, Hodgson raised his own national profile by making himself xenophobic White House adviser Stephen Miller’s uniformed pet.

So, as he rides off into retirement after two terms, what the heck is Baker doing supporting a political extremist like Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson?

Governor Charlie Baker is phenomenally popular in part because he is not that kind of Republican. Critical of the hateful nihilism into which much of his party has descended, he seems to want nothing to do with Donald Trump and his fact-averse acolytes.

Where Baker has taken a compassionate approach to immigrants who find their way to Massachusetts, including undocumented ones, Hodgson is affiliated with an anti-immigrant hate group, reported his own Catholic parish to Miller for being too welcoming to immigrants, and has mistreated them in his lockup — prompting the federal government to finally cancel its contract with the county, and remove immigration detainees from his “care.”

Baker has signed into law some significant criminal justice reforms as governor, and has recently pardoned eight people and commuted two sentences. Hodgson tried to introduce chain gangs and charge his clients for their own incarceration, and boasts about how tough he is on those under his supervision, who take their own lives at alarmingly high rates.

Yet the governor has endorsed Hodgson. And a Baker-aligned political action committee — Massachusetts Majority PAC — has contributed $76,525 so far to support the sheriff’s reelection campaign.

Baker remains enthusiastic about Hodgson in this last week of the campaign, where the sheriff, who has held the office for 25 years, has an estimable Democratic challenger in Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.

“The governor and lieutenant governor are proud to support Sheriff Hodgson, who they consider a friend and dedicated public servant,” said Jim Conroy, a senior adviser to Baker.

This, even in the face of an appalling ad Hodgson released this week, which is being decried as antisemitic. In it, the sheriff takes a leaf from this year’s GOP playbook, claiming crime is spiking in cities like Chicago and New York, speaking over grainy security camera footage of people being pushed off subway platforms. Then up on the screen come menacing black and white images of Jewish philanthropist George Soros.

Crime is spreading, Hodgson claims, “because politicians funded by George Soros and his followers don’t believe criminals should be in jail. These groups support my opponent. They have their sights set on our way of life in Bristol County.”

Ah yes, Soros the bogeyman, star of so many antisemitic conspiracy theories in the big, toxic national pond where Hodgson swims. There, the Holocaust survivor is routinely derided as a Nazi himself, and as a puppet master controlling things behind the scenes, threatening “our way of life.”

It’s true Soros has funded campaigns to elect progressive prosecutors across the country, but he doesn’t appear to be backing Heroux, and neither he nor anybody he supports suggests violent criminals should not be incarcerated.

But facts aren’t the point when Republicans trot out Soros to scare people. Hodgson is weathering a storm of criticism from Democrats accusing him of using the antisemitic trope. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey called him out, and he countered by calling them soft on crime.

When Andy Tarsy, former head of the ADL in New England, criticized Hodgson on Twitter, the sheriff’s account countered that his “parents are buried in Israel,” as if the fact that his ultra-Catholic parents were buried there inoculates him from charges of antisemitism.

“He’s trying to send a message,” Tarsy said in an interview, “putting code out there that will be understood by people who more openly espouse antisemitism and racism.”

The sad thing is, the ad’s ugliness, like the sheriff’s inhumanity, might well appeal to the most reliable voters in Bristol County, who have returned him to office over and over.

Conroy, Baker’s adviser, declined to address the ad. The soon-to-be-former governor’s support for Hodgson is mystifying given that Baker appears to have no interest in higher office and no need of support from his party’s extremists. Maybe he and Hodgson really are friends, their bond stronger than the appalling things the sheriff says and does. Another possibility: that Baker, the storied moderate, isn’t appalled at all.

Perhaps America’s most popular governor and Massachusetts’ cruelest sheriff agree on more than you’d expect.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.