Do you have an expired inspection sticker on your car? Here’s what you need to know.

Say your sticker expires in February but you hold off on getting the car inspected until June. The new sticker would read February, as if you had actually brought it in on time. Call it a deterrent (or retroactive punishment) for scofflaws.

Starting Nov. 1, drivers who let their inspections lapse will receive a new sticker with the month the inspection was originally due, rather than the month the vehicle passes inspection, the RMV said.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has changed the rules for inspection stickers to discourage drivers from delaying the annual task so they can bring their car in less often, officials said.

Cars with inspection stickers that expired the previous year will receive a January sticker of the current year no matter what month it’s inspected, officials said.

Before now, drivers who had let their stickers lapse (you know who you are), could wait a full year after passing inspection before heading back to the garage. Those days are gone.

There is no change for those organized types who get their vehicles inspected on time or before the due date.

The change is meant to encourage drivers to make safety a priority and stay on top of car maintenance, Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement.

“Vehicle owners are encouraged to proactively check their vehicle inspection sticker, and have their vehicles inspected on time to ensure that key safety items such as lighting devices, tire treads, and front ball joints are in working condition,” Ogilvie said.

Driving a car with an expired sticker or an uninspected vehicle may result in a moving violation, which could lead to additional fines, or suspension if the fine is unpaid, officials said. It could also lead to a “surchargeable incident” that increases insurance costs.

In October, the RMV changed from printed vehicle inspection reports to digital versions, officials said. Drivers can log on to Mass Vehicle Check to see the reports. If a vehicle fails inspection, drivers will receive a printed report.

