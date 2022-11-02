Holbrook man pleads guilty to human trafficking, child rape

A Holbrook man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges stemming from the rape of a 14-year-old boy, who he allegedly paid with candy and vaping materials , officials said.
George Batchelder Jr., 52, had been charged with human trafficking, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with probation.
Batchelder “engaged in sexual activity” with the child after paying him in the form of Juul e-cigarette pods and Swedish Fish gummies, the statement said.
A family member of the victim found illicit images of the boy on a cell phone in October 2018, and gave the phone to Scituate police, the statement said. Batchelder was arrested in January 2019 after an investigation.
