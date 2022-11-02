Investigation continues into who left Nazi signs on Stoneham family’s lawn

The town’s police chief, James T. McIntyre, said Wednesday that detectives are hopeful that home surveillance video will identify the perpetrators of the hateful act.

Police went to the family’s home on Whittemore Lane on Tuesday morning after the residents found “pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas” and containing hateful language on their lawn.

“I would hope that as a society we’ve kind of moved on from what has taken place in the past to be more welcoming and accepting of everybody who lives in our community,’' McIntyre said. “As the police chief in a community where this happened, I find it very troubling.”

On Tuesday, ADL New England identified the victimized family as Jewish.

“The swastikas found on the steps of a Jewish family’s home in Stoneham this morning is a very personal kind of hate at a time when the Jewish community is feeling vulnerable,” Peggy Shukur, the organization’s interim regional director, said in a statement. “Placement of a swastika on the steps of a home has the effect of shattering an entire community’s sense of security.”

McIntyre said it’s not clear why the family was singled out. He said he does not know whether the family is active in the Jewish community.

“For them to call the police, this is very troubling for them,’' he said. “They woke up that morning and this is what they found on their front lawn.”

While other North Shore communities have reported having pamphlets that espouse racist or antisemitic statements left around town, nothing similar has happened in Stoneham, McIntyre said. Hate groups have not appeared in town in recent months.

“This is not representative of the community,’' he said.

