Judy Coughlin, wife of ex-NFL coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77

“Judy was a remarkable woman in every way,” a family statement read. “She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you feel like an old friend from the first hug to the last.

Tom Coughlin, who was the coach at Boston College before becoming the first head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, then leading the New York Giants to Super Bowl championships in 2008 and 2012, revealed last year that his wife had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Judy Whitaker Coughlin, the wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin, died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an uncurable brain disorder. She was 77.

“She was mother to all on and off the field. For everyone who knew and loved Judy, the enormity of her absence cannot be put into words, but the immense kindness she showed to others will always endure. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is free from suffering and at peace with our Lord.”

Judy Coughlin had been in hospice care in Atlantic Beach, a few miles south of Jacksonville.

While the couple were at Boston College, Ms. Coughlin and her husband created the Jay Fund, which provided financial, emotional, and practical support for families caring for a sick child. They named the fund after Jay McGillis, a BC safety from Brockton who died of leukemia in 1992.

“Judy is just unbelievable,” Dave McGillis, Jay’s older brother, told The Boston Globe. “So full of energy. So positive. Tom’s a force, but Judy’s a force, too.”

Last year, Coughlin wrote a poignant essay about his wife and caring for her. In The New York Times piece, he describes her -- before the disease stole her ability to speak and move -- as “a gracious woman with a gift for conversation, hugging all the people she met and making them feel they were the most important person in the room.”

The football community remembered that spirit Wednesday. “She was an incredibly bright light for all of us, and we were blessed that she shared her energy, vitality and love with our organization,” Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement. “As Tom has often noted, his role as head coach ended at the front porch. When he walked through the door, Judy was the boss. Our thoughts are with Tom and the entire Coughlin family.”



