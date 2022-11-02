Juvenile seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Acton

The juvenile, whose gender was not released, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not immediately known.

A juvenile, believed to be about 13-years-old, was seriously injured after being struck by a car while crossing Great Road in Acton Wednesday evening, police said in a statement.

At 6:15 p.m., Acton police responded to reports of a hit and run crash on Great Road near Harris Street. Upon arrival, first responders found the juvenile who was then transported by Acton fire ambulance to the Wetherbee Street fields, where they were transferred to the helicopter, , police said.

The initial investigation indicated that the juvenile was hit by the vehicle while crossing the street on the crosswalk, and that the vehicle, which then fled the scene, was described as a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, police said.

Roads in the area reopened at 8:45 p.m., and the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Acton police at 978-264-9638.

