Kalus stands firm after insulting, threatening texts surface

“Doing business with this guy – I wish I never did business with this guy,” Kalus told WPRO’s Tara Granahan in a radio appearance Wednesday morning.

PROVIDENCE – Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island governor, said Wednesday that she had only one regret after a report that she used vulgar, threatening language toward a general contractor in Illinois.

Her radio interview came a day after The Boston Globe reported on a dispute between Kalus and Michael Gruener, a Chicago-area general contractor who, in 2018, was doing work on the building where Kalus and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, operated a plastic surgery practice.

Gruener said Kalus’ vulgar taunts and threats were verbal, including getting in boxing stances and bringing up her boxing background. They were also via text message. The Boston Globe reviewed those texts, which Gruener said were submitted in a court case that sprang out of a separate dispute over the project. Kalus called Gruener a “pussy bitch,” a “pathetic loser,” “Mr. Mom,” and a “bottom.”

The Kalus campaign did not deny that the texts were from her.

Kalus said Wednesday that the last phrase, which critics described as a homophobic remark, actually a reference to him being “bottom of the barrel.”

“I’ve always been an ally to the LGBTQ community,” Kalus said.

The context of the text: Kalus said Gruener was trying to extort money from her, and she texted him: “You seem like a bottom mike.”

The texts were sent amid a billing dispute. Gruener said he stopped work because he wasn’t getting paid. The Kalus campaign said Gruener was trying to take advantage of Kalus (which he denies), and she wouldn’t stand for it. The campaign told the Globe that the aggressive texts show Kalus is “a fighter.”

Kalus expanded on that in her interview with Granahan on Wednesday.

“I will not be taken advantage of,” Kalus said. “And when I’m governor, nobody’s going to take advantage of the taxpayers either. And this is unlike Dan McKee, who has allowed that to happen for far too long.”

Kalus, who grew up in Massachusetts, bought a house in Newport last year; her husband, Weinzweig, did surgical training in Rhode Island, where they met and where they always wanted to settle, she says.

The story about her texts caused a stir with a week to go until the election. Democrats pounced on the remarks.

“The only thing more vile than this sexist, classist, and homophobic language from someone running to be our Governor is her response implying that Rhode Islanders should read this as a sign of strength,” tweeted Democratic Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, who faces Republican Aaron Guckian on Nov. 8. “Ashley Kalus is an embarrassment.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.