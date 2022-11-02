Littleton truck driver arrested in Indiana, charged in slaying of Worcester woman

A long-distance trucker from Massachusetts was arrested in Indiana last Wednesday and charged with the murder of a Worcester woman who was traveling with him, authorities said.
Jason M. Palmer, 45, of Littleton, was taken into custody at a Sinclair gas station in Indiana. He was charged with the murder of Jessica Goodrich, 46, of Worcester, whose body was found Oct. 8 in a wooded area off a service road north of a truck stop in Woodbine, Georgia, authorities said.
After investigators determined that Goodrich had been a passenger in Palmer’s truck, they notified Indiana State Police and the US Marshals Service of his location, according to the Camden County sheriff’s office.
Indiana State Police troopers were told Palmer had multiple felony warrants out of the state of Georgia and that his tractor trailer was parked in back of the Sinclair gas station, which is located at State Road 1 and Interstate 70, police said.
“Officers located the semi at the Sinclair gas station and conducted a high-risk traffic stop,” Indiana State Police said in a statement. “Palmer complied with the trooper’s commands and was taken into custody without incident. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.”
Palmer was arrested and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing Goodrich’s death. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail in Indiana, where he was held pending extradition back to Georgia, police said.
According to her obituary, Goodrich was born in Worcester and was the mother of three sons. She is survived by her parents, who live in Worcester, four sisters, her grandmother, five grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
