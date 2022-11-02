Littleton truck driver arrested in Indiana, charged in slaying of Worcester woman

A long-distance trucker from Massachusetts was arrested in Indiana last Wednesday and charged with the murder of a Worcester woman who was traveling with him, authorities said.

Jason M. Palmer, 45, of Littleton, was taken into custody at a Sinclair gas station in Indiana. He was charged with the murder of Jessica Goodrich, 46, of Worcester, whose body was found Oct. 8 in a wooded area off a service road north of a truck stop in Woodbine, Georgia, authorities said.

After investigators determined that Goodrich had been a passenger in Palmer’s truck, they notified Indiana State Police and the US Marshals Service of his location, according to the Camden County sheriff’s office.